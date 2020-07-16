Williams ninth-inning blast lifts Bucks to 5-4 win

-
St. CLOUD – Pinch hitter Peyton Williams blasted a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to help lift the Waterloo Bucks to a 5-4 victory over the St. Cloud Rox Thursday in Northwoods League action.
Levi Usher singled before stealing second and third base to open the ninth. Then with one out, Williams launched his third home run of the season over the right-field fence.
Christian McGowan pitched two innings of one hit ball to earn the win and improve to 2-1.
Xane Washington collected three hits for the Bucks and drove in a run. John Wuthrich and Charley Hesse also had runs batted in.
Waterloo 5, St. Cloud 4
Waterloo;000;210;002 -- 5;8;0
St. Cloud;100;110;010 -- 4;6;4
Ben Olson, Tate Kuehner (4), Christian McGowan (8) and Jayden Kiernan. Albright, Anderson (5), Stock (6), Heaton (7), Peterson (8), Stelzer (9) and Rombach. WP – McGown (2-1). LP – Stelzer (1-1). 2B – Wuthrich (Wat). HR – Barth (STC), Williams (Wat).
