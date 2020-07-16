Williams ninth-inning blast lifts Bucks to 5-4 win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. CLOUD – Pinch hitter Peyton Williams blasted a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to help lift the Waterloo Bucks to a 5-4 victory over the St. Cloud Rox Thursday in Northwoods League action.

Levi Usher singled before stealing second and third base to open the ninth. Then with one out, Williams launched his third home run of the season over the right-field fence.

Christian McGowan pitched two innings of one hit ball to earn the win and improve to 2-1.

Xane Washington collected three hits for the Bucks and drove in a run. John Wuthrich and Charley Hesse also had runs batted in.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.