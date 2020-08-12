Williams hammers 11th home run, Bucks top Willmar, 10-4

-
WILLMAR, Minn. – Peyton Williams blasted his Northwoods League leading 11th home run and Ben Olson worked six solid innings as the Waterloo Bucks trounced the Willmar Stingers, 10-4, Tuesday.
Williams home run came in the ninth as the Bucks added four insurance runs to extend a 6-3 lead to 10-3.
Williams finished the night 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs, and has driven in 27 on the season.
Blake Doremus went 2-for-5 and drove in five runs, including a three-run home run in the second inning that put Waterloo 22-12) ahead for good.
Olson worked six innings, striking out six, to earn his second win.
Waterloo hosts Rochester tonight at Riverfront Stadium.
Waterloo 10, Willmar 4
Waterloo;041;001;004 -- 10;14;1
Willmar;010;010;101 -- 4;6;2
Ben Olson, Kevin Lyons (7) and Snep. Jack Zigan, Ben Borman (8), Teddy Broxterman (9), Jayson Newman (9) and Stanke. WP – Olson (2-0). LP – Zigan (1-2). 2B – Lee (Will). Smith (Wat), McCleary (Wat). HR – Doremus (Wat). Williams (Wat).
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
