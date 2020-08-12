Williams hammers 11th home run, Bucks top Willmar, 10-4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILLMAR, Minn. – Peyton Williams blasted his Northwoods League leading 11th home run and Ben Olson worked six solid innings as the Waterloo Bucks trounced the Willmar Stingers, 10-4, Tuesday.

Williams home run came in the ninth as the Bucks added four insurance runs to extend a 6-3 lead to 10-3.

Williams finished the night 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs, and has driven in 27 on the season.

Blake Doremus went 2-for-5 and drove in five runs, including a three-run home run in the second inning that put Waterloo 22-12) ahead for good.

Olson worked six innings, striking out six, to earn his second win.

Waterloo hosts Rochester tonight at Riverfront Stadium.

