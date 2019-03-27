CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox made their pitch for Bryce Harper and took a big swing at landing Manny Machado.
Though they went 0-for-2 trying to sign the superstar sluggers, the White Sox enter the season still believing they are setting themselves up for success. The big reasons for that are the promising young players on the roster and in the pipeline.
“We got a great group of guys in the farm system, some great arms and some great bats,” shortstop Tim Anderson said. “I think we’re gonna be just fine.”
The White Sox have had six straight losing seasons and their only playoff appearance since the 2005 World Series championship season was in 2008. They went 62-100 in finishing fourth in the AL Central for the fourth year in a row and wound up with their highest loss total since the 1970 team dropped a franchise-record 106 games. They also set a major league record by striking out 1,594 times.
Adding Harper or Machado would have accelerated a rebuilding project entering its third season. But either way, the White Sox are counting on young players such as infielder Yoan Moncada and right-hander Lucas Giolito to take a few steps forward. And if prized outfielder Eloy Jimenez performs as advertised, that will go a long way toward easing the sting of the disappointment in free agency.
“At the end of (last) year I saw a team that was full of good players playing the game the right way, playing clean,” newcomer Yonder Alonso said. “I saw a lot of good.”
While Machado won’t be calling the South Side home, Chicago acquired his brother-in-law Alonso in a trade from Cleveland and signed his good friend Jon Jay. Both players figure to bring some stability to the lineup as well as leadership to the clubhouse. Jay is a.285 career hitter in nine seasons.
Alonso, who is expected to share time at first base and designated hitter with Jose Abreu, has a .265 average, 90 homers and 389 RBIs in nine seasons.
The White Sox also added right-hander Ivan Nova to their rotation and righties Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colome to their bullpen.
One big bummer for the Sox is Michael Kopech won’t be available this season. The 22-year-old right-hander got called up last season and made four starts before having Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow in September. He is expected to be ready for the 2020 season.
