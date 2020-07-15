White Sox like chances in 60-game MLB sprint

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox arrived at spring training with plans to make a jump in the AL Central and their sights set on a playoff spot.

Nothing has changed along those lines, except one key detail: They will have to do it in a 60-game sprint instead of the usual marathon of 162 because of the pandemic. That means the young players they are banking on must perform well right from the start.

“We have a club with a number of players with high ceilings, and that means that we probably have a fair amount of variance in terms of what we’re capable of doing over the course of the season,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “On the plus end, guys come out of the gate quickly and are reaching their potentials early (then) we could do extremely well in a 60-game sprint."

No matter what, Hahn added, the season will have a different feel: "It's going to be a heightened excitement with each individual game being worth essentially the equivalent of almost three games on a normal schedule.”

Excitement has been missing for a while on the South Side. Chicago’s most recent playoff appearance was an AL Division Series loss to Tampa Bay in 2008. They have seven straight losing seasons, including a 72-89 mark last year.