Waterloo's celebration put on hold
alert top story
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Waterloo's celebration put on hold

WATERLOO – The celebration will have to wait a day.

Needing either a win or a loss by the La Crosse Loggers, the Waterloo Bucks got neither Monday in their first attempt to clinch the first-half title of the Northwoods League Great Plains East Division.

Bismarck socked 14 hits as it topped the Bucks, 11-7, at Riverfront Stadium. Meanwhile in La Crosse, the Loggers trailed Mankato, 3-0, in the bottom of the fifth when the game was postponed because of weather.

 It was reschedule to be finished tonight as part of a doubleheader.

Waterloo (18-9) leads La Crosse (12-6) by 6 ½ games in the league standings.

Bismarck jumped out to a 5-0 lead scoring twice in the third and three times in the fifth. Then Waterloo exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a short-lived 6-5 lead.

The Larks responded with a four-run sixth and tacked on two more in the seventh.

Drew Beazley hit a double and home run to lead the Larks. Jaxon Rosencranz drove in three, and Brant Schaffitzel was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and 2 RBIs.

Mike Campagna drove in two for Waterloo on a 2-for-4 night. Jalen Smith, Garrett McGowan, Blaine Marchman, Sam Biller and Chris Seng also drove in runs for the Bucks.

Seng, Biller, Reuben Church, Max Jung-Goldberg and Campagna all had two hits in the game.

Waterloo and Bismarck play again tonight at Riverfront in a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

