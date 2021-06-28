Waterloo's celebration put on hold

WATERLOO – The celebration will have to wait a day.

Needing either a win or a loss by the La Crosse Loggers, the Waterloo Bucks got neither Monday in their first attempt to clinch the first-half title of the Northwoods League Great Plains East Division.

Bismarck socked 14 hits as it topped the Bucks, 11-7, at Riverfront Stadium. Meanwhile in La Crosse, the Loggers trailed Mankato, 3-0, in the bottom of the fifth when the game was postponed because of weather.

It was reschedule to be finished tonight as part of a doubleheader.

Waterloo (18-9) leads La Crosse (12-6) by 6 ½ games in the league standings.

Bismarck jumped out to a 5-0 lead scoring twice in the third and three times in the fifth. Then Waterloo exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a short-lived 6-5 lead.

The Larks responded with a four-run sixth and tacked on two more in the seventh.

Drew Beazley hit a double and home run to lead the Larks. Jaxon Rosencranz drove in three, and Brant Schaffitzel was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and 2 RBIs.