Waterloo splits with La Crosse in Northwoods League doubleheader

LA CROSSE, Wis. – After a dominating game one victory, the Waterloo Bucks saw the La Crosse Loggers rebound for a doubleheader split in Northwoods League action Wednesday.

Waterloo took game one, 12-7, while La Crosse captured the second, 12-2.

In the opening game, Waterloo scored all 12 of its runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, including a six-run fifth.

Daniel Irisarri went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and 6 RBIs as he socked a double, triple and a home run. Joshua Kasevich was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and 2 RBIs, while Jalen Smith, Max Jung-Goldberg and Blaine Marchman each had two hits.

Reliver Jordan Nelson won his fourth game of the second working four innings and allowing just three hits. All seven of the Loggers’ runs were unearned as the Bucks overcame six errors.

In the night cap, Kasevich and Sam Biller each drove in a run, ad Jung-Goldberg was 2-for-2 with a run scored, but the Bucks could not overcome a 13-hit effort by the Loggers.

Chris Seng added two hits and two stolen bases for Waterloo.

Waterloo returns to action tonight at Duluth with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

