NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

Waterloo falls to St. Cloud in second game of season

Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks dropped to 0-2 on the season following a 5-3 loss to the St. Cloud Rox, Tuesday.

After falling behind 3-1 in the third inning, Waterloo managed to tie to the contest in the bottom of the fifth.

An error by Rox right fielder Ethan Mann allowed shortstop Mason Dobie and second baseman Alec Patino to score while centerfielder Ryan Guardino reached second.

However, in the top of the sixth, Rox leftfielder Josh Cowden drove in two runs for St. Cloud with a triple to right field.

Waterloo did not manage to answer the Rox’s two runs.

Patino, an Iowa Western CC sophomore, recorded a strong game at the plate, hitting 3-for-5 and scoring one run.

Wartburg junior Dylan Gotto started on the mound for the Bucks. Gotto pitched five innings, allowed six hits and two runs.

Iowa Central CC sophomore Jalen Martinez received the loss as he allowed two runs in one inning pitched.

St. Cloud 5, Waterloo 3

St. Cloud;012;002;000 -- 5;10;2

Waterloo;010;020;000 -- 3;5;3

WP – Herrera. LP – Martinez. 2B – STC: Steil. WAT: Treloar. 3B – STC: Cowden.

Bucks lose 8-4 in home opener

Bucks lose 8-4 in home opener

Early pitching strugges for the Waterloo Bucks, and a dominant display of hitting by St. Cloud would define the Bucks' Northwoods League home opener Monday at Riverfront Stadium.

