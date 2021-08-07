Waterloo-Eau Claire game postponed, teams will play DH Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- The Waterloo Bucks’ series opener on the road against the Eau Claire Express Saturday evening was postponed due to inclement weather and poor field conditions.

Waterloo and Eau Claire will play two seven-inning games at Carson Park on Sunday beginning at 11:00 a.m. with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Friday, Josh Kasevich went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and 2 RBI’s as the Bucks closed a six-game homestand with a 8-5 win over Mankato.

Waterloo went 5-1 during the homestand.

Paul Steffensen added a 3-for-5 night with a pair of runs scored, and Max Jung-Goldberg was 2-for-2 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Mike Campagna drove in three additionally.

