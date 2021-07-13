Waterloo Bucks use two big innings to down Rochester

The Waterloo Bucks looked like they would win their second consecutive game over the Rochester Honkers when the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game at Mayo Field started.

The Bucks were up, 6-4, with only three outs to go.

But the Honkers’ Zach Cole had different ideas. The pinch hitter laced a game-tying two run homer to right field to tie things up at 6-6 and send the game into extra innings.

The Bucks would eventually win the game in the 10th inning, 7-6, when Max Jung-Goldberg drove in Ryan McNally with a sacrifice fly to give Waterloo its second win against six losses in the second half of the season.

The Bucks scored early and then late on Tuesday night to take a 6-4 lead before Rochester tied things up and then lost on the Bucks’ sac fly.

The Bucks started where they left off Monday night, scoring a run in the first inning for an early lead.

That lead was short-lived as Rochester came back with three runs in its half of the first for a 3-1 lead.

Things remained that way until Waterloo broke out with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to go on top 5-3.