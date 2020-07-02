Waterloo Bucks supply early fireworks against Willmar, 10-3

WATERLOO -- Levi Usher’s hour drive up I-380 proved prosperous during the Waterloo Bucks’ home opener Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium.
The Louisville sophomore who played high school baseball at Cedar Rapids Prairie and lives in Fairfax drove in four runs, finishing with a double and triple during Waterloo’s 10-3 win over Willmar.
“I just make sure I’m on time, get loaded, get ready and then try to keep it really simple and see the ball,” said Usher, a LaCrosse Logger last season in the Northwoods League. “We’re just being aggressive. It’s early in the Northwoods League season so no one really expects you to be aggressive, but that’s what we’ve been doing and it’s been working out well.”
Following this opening game to a homestretch that will conclude with official fireworks on the Fourth of July, local fireworks from the Riverfront Stadium neighborhoods lit up the sky after the Bucks supplied their own show on offense for the second time in as many nights.
Waterloo has improved to 2-0 with 27 hits and 19 in the first two games of a COVID-19 pandemic delayed season. Prior to the start of the season, Bucks manager Casey Harms had his team complete four days of live hitting. He didn’t recall anyone getting a hit until the very last inning of the fourth day.
“I guess the bats just maybe needed the lights to turn on and then they were going to be awake,” Harms said. “We have some offensive potential with this group and I think they’ve been aggressive. Everybody in the lineup got a hit today and it’s cool to see them error on the aggressive side.
“Normally you’d be running right from the spring (college) season into the summer and just carry that in. Here everybody is a little uncomfortable. Baseball is a sport where it takes time to get your bearings right. Major Leaguers reported yesterday for spring training and they’re not playing until the end of the month. Here it was, ‘You’ve got a couple days guys. Buckle up.’”
Following the cancellation of minor league baseball, this summer collegiate wooden bat league will mark the highest level of ball played within Iowa’s borders until the Field of Dreams game scheduled to take place between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.
A crowd of 596 was spread throughout Riverfront Stadium with seats taped off, successfully encouraging social distancing. Waterloo Bucks staff wore masks throughout the game.
The night got off to an inauspicious start for the hosts.
Willmar leadoff hitter Griffin Cheney opened the game with a double off the center field wall. The Stingers then took advantage of a pair of four-pitch walks, three overall, and plated a two runs on a single by Brooks Lee.
Waterloo answered in the bottom of the third when Usher’s double drove home Bucks leadoff hitter Xane Washington -- who reached base four times with two runs scored.
The Bucks pulled ahead with a four-run fourth inning.
Returning catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba pulled a one-out double to the left field corner and Dalton Schuffield scored from third base when the next pitch sailed to the backstop. Washington followed with a go-ahead RBI single up the middle.
Waterloo’s big inning continued when Oraj Anu singled to load the bases before Willmar lefty Ricky Maddock was brought in to face Usher. The Bucks added their final two runs of the fourth when Usher beat out a throw from second base to avoid a double play on a grounder up the middle.
“I just want to win the game as with any group,” Usher said. “I think it just pays off. It’s always good to hustle and play hard.”
Usher struck again with a run-scoring triple in the bottom of the sixth inning. Rubalcaba drove in another run on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to right in the seventh. No. 9 hitter Jalen Smith followed with a two-run double.
Bettendorf native and Michigan State pitcher Will Christofferson picked up the victory for Waterloo’s pitcher-by-committee approach. He allowed one run in three innings of relief work. In total, the Bucks used five pitchers and have sent 10 different arms to the mound over the opening two nights of Northwoods League play.
“They’re confident coming out of the bullpen,” Rubalcaba said. “They like their stuff. They know the guys are still a little rusty so they’re going to attack the zone and get the job done.”
The committee approach will be a part of the league while pitchers gradually build up their arms.
“Eventually we’ll work up to where starters have more of a workload and then you have more of a bullpen,” Harms said. “Right now the pitchers aren’t built up for it. They’ve been throwing bullpens, playing catch, flat grounds, but it’s a different story when there are fans in the stands and that adrenaline is pumping.
“That has a different stress load on your body and your arm. … The safety of the kids is first and foremost.”
