Waterloo Bucks supply early fireworks against Willmar, 10-3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Levi Usher’s hour drive up I-380 proved prosperous during the Waterloo Bucks’ home opener Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium.

The Louisville sophomore who played high school baseball at Cedar Rapids Prairie and lives in Fairfax drove in four runs, finishing with a double and triple during Waterloo’s 10-3 win over Willmar.

“I just make sure I’m on time, get loaded, get ready and then try to keep it really simple and see the ball,” said Usher, a LaCrosse Logger last season in the Northwoods League. “We’re just being aggressive. It’s early in the Northwoods League season so no one really expects you to be aggressive, but that’s what we’ve been doing and it’s been working out well.”

Following this opening game to a homestretch that will conclude with official fireworks on the Fourth of July, local fireworks from the Riverfront Stadium neighborhoods lit up the sky after the Bucks supplied their own show on offense for the second time in as many nights.

Waterloo has improved to 2-0 with 27 hits and 19 in the first two games of a COVID-19 pandemic delayed season. Prior to the start of the season, Bucks manager Casey Harms had his team complete four days of live hitting. He didn’t recall anyone getting a hit until the very last inning of the fourth day.