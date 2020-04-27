Waterloo Bucks still on schedule to open May 26

WATERLOO – Opening day remains on schedule.
In less than a month, Waterloo Bucks general manager Dan Corbin fully anticipates hosting the La Crosse Loggers in a 2020 Northwoods League season opener at Riverfront Stadium.
Corbin said a lot could change between now and then, but the 22-team collegiate-baseball league has told all its teams to prepare as if the season will go on uninterrupted.
“We are still a go for a May 26th opening day,” Corbin said. “The last communication we had was to plan as on starting the season as normal. We will know more in the upcoming weeks, but I wouldn’t say it is a wait and see situation. It is more being productive as possible with the understanding some change might occur.”
Corbin added the league owners were expected to have a league-wide meeting in the next week to go over contingency plans in preparation of continued COVID-19 orders saying the league now extends over six states and one national province with seven separate ‘Safer at Home’ orders in place.
For example, the seven Wisconsin teams cannot host games on May 26 as that state has a Safer at Home order through May 26. In Duluth, city officials have closed Wade Stadium through July 1. Corbin said he had a recent conversation with the Huskies management and they are preparing to be road warriors for the first month of the season.
In Waterloo, by city, county and state orders Riverfront Stadium itself is closed to the general public for usage with two already schedule youth events having been cancelled.
“We wouldn’t start today, obviously,” Corbin said. “But we are charging full-speed ahead in the most responsible manner we can to be prepared to start the season on May 26.”
Corbin did not pause when the news broke Friday that the Cape Code League, a summer collegiate league that was founded in 1885, cancelled its season.
“We are totally separate operations,” Corbin said. “They are a non-profit organization and don’t rely on ticket sales.”
The cancellation of the Cape Code league actually could be a boon for Northwoods League’s teams.
“What that has done is open up the flood gates for available players,” Corbin said. “We ware one of the few leagues that haven’t altered their schedule. My phone, our manager’s phone Casey Harms, have been ringing nonstop.
“We had four or five high-profiled university programs offer us their entire starting lineup. If the season goes off it should have the most talent in the league than it has had in quite a few years.”
Waterloo had already extended contracts to 28 players, but the league had expanded the roster limits to 35. Corbin said some of those athletes have had plans change and he anticipates the Bucks to add up to 10 new players who were slotted for Cape Code league action.
