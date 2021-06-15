Waterloo Bucks shut down St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- The Waterloo Bucks remained atop the Great Plains East Division Tuesday night with a convincing 9-0 shutout win at St. Cloud.

Waterloo (12-4) was led by its duo of pitchers Blake Corsentino and Blaze Pontes. Corsentino struck out six and allowed just one hit with no walks in five innings of work. Pontes surrendered just two hits and walked none while striking out four over the final four innings.

Garrett McGowan led Waterloo's offense, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Catcher Emiliano Gonzalez tripled and added a second hit while driving in two and scoring a run. Waterloo third baseman Max Jung-Goldberg also finished with a two-hit game.

Waterloo opened scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the third and finished strong with three runs both the eighth and ninth innings.

The loss dropped St. Cloud to 8-6.

