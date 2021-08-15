Waterloo Bucks secure first playoff win since 2002

In fact, if Meza had reached base the next hitter, Michael Sarhatt, was also a teammate of Meza and Button in high school.

“That was one of my buddies from high school I was facing. Facing him was kind of cool. Got a little bragging rights,” Button added. “Seeing him hit it…Chris Seng is a great outfielder. I knew he was going to track it down.”

Duluth was the home team in the game because its home stadium was unavailable to host.

It was a back-and-forth game early on.

Max Jung-Goldberg gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead in the third when his single to center scored Jalen Smith. Duluth took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a two-run Bryan Broecker home run.

Waterloo answered in the fifth when Jackson Lyon launched a two-run shot to left that plated Emi Gonzalez in front of him.

After Duluth tied it in the bottom of the fifth, the Bucks seized control in the sixth. Sam Biller scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-3, then Lyon stroked a two-run single that scored Liam Critchett and Smith for a 6-3 lead.

Lyon finished the game 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs. Smith scored three times, while Tavan Shahidi and Critchett also had RBIs.