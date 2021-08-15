Waterloo Bucks secure first playoff win since 2002

WATERLOO – The face standing inside the batter’s box was a familiar one for Waterloo Bucks pitcher Zach Button.
Button needed one more out to complete a save and give the Bucks their first playoff victory in 19 years.
In the box was Duluth’s Dom Meza. Meza and Button just happened to be teammates on the same San Mateo, California high school team.
On a 1-1 pitch, Meza lined out to left-center field to give Button the save and the Bucks an 8-6 victory over the Huskies in game one of a Northwoods League Great Plains East sub-divisional playoff game Sunday at Riverfront Stadium.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront.
“I think every pitcher wants the ball in that situation. It is when you find out what people are made of,” said Button who recorded his sixth save of the season. “Our team does a great job of competing. Every one of our pitchers competes. We all want the ball in that situation.
“That was definitely a big win, big game especially against a team like Duluth because they love to scrap.”
Button came on with the Bucks in a jam after Duluth had put its first two batters on base in the bottom of the ninth. Button gave up a run-scoring single before retiring the next three batters in order to finish the game.
In fact, if Meza had reached base the next hitter, Michael Sarhatt, was also a teammate of Meza and Button in high school.
“That was one of my buddies from high school I was facing. Facing him was kind of cool. Got a little bragging rights,” Button added. “Seeing him hit it…Chris Seng is a great outfielder. I knew he was going to track it down.”
Duluth was the home team in the game because its home stadium was unavailable to host.
It was a back-and-forth game early on.
Max Jung-Goldberg gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead in the third when his single to center scored Jalen Smith. Duluth took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a two-run Bryan Broecker home run.
Waterloo answered in the fifth when Jackson Lyon launched a two-run shot to left that plated Emi Gonzalez in front of him.
After Duluth tied it in the bottom of the fifth, the Bucks seized control in the sixth. Sam Biller scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-3, then Lyon stroked a two-run single that scored Liam Critchett and Smith for a 6-3 lead.
Lyon finished the game 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs. Smith scored three times, while Tavan Shahidi and Critchett also had RBIs.
“It definitely feels good to get the victory,” Lyon said. “It was just one of those days I felt I was seeing the ball super well. I put a few good swings on balls and when you do that good things happen. It feels really good.”
The home run was the sixth that Lyon, a Cal State Fullerton product, has hit in 19 games with the Bucks.
Waterloo scored single runs in the seventh and eighth to extend its lead to 8-3 before Duluth staged rallies in both the eighth and ninth.
The Bucks would’ve qualified for the NWL playoffs last year if not for a COVID-19 condensed season. Waterloo had not won a playoff game since its 2002 Championship season.
Waterloo 8, Duluth 6
Waterloo 001 231 110 — 8 9 2
Duluth 000 210 021 — 6 11 1
Michael Mitchell, Anthony Pron (7), Harrison Durow (8), Zach Button (9) and Tavan Shahidi. Matthew Craven, Brody Maynard (6), Justyn Schoening (7), Grant Taival (9) and Cason Tollett. 2B – Wat: Critchett, Fennelly, Shahidi. Duluth: Halvorson. HR – Wat: Lyon. Duluth: Broecker.