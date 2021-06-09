Waterloo Bucks score road victory over Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks inflicted all the damage it needed in the fifth inning Wednesday as the Bucks topped Willmar, 4-2, in Northwoods League action.

Trailing 1-0, Garrett McGowan hit an opposite-field home run to tie the game before Paul Steffensen hit a three-run double to right-center field to score all four of Waterloo’s runs.

That was all reliever Cameron Repetti needed as hie worked five innings in relief of Blaze Pontes. Repetti allowed an unearned run while allowing just three hits no walks and striking out four. Pontes worked the first four innigns allowing four hits, an unearned run and striking out five.

The victory improved Waterloo to 8-2 overall and came one night after having its six-game win streak snapped by the Stingers.

Waterloo and Willmar continue their series tonight at 7:05 p.m.

