 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo Bucks score road victory over Willmar
0 comments
alert
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Waterloo Bucks score road victory over Willmar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks inflicted all the damage it needed in the fifth inning Wednesday as the Bucks topped Willmar, 4-2, in Northwoods League action.

Trailing 1-0, Garrett McGowan hit an opposite-field home run to tie the game before Paul Steffensen hit a three-run double to right-center field to score all four of Waterloo’s runs.

That was all reliever Cameron Repetti needed as hie worked five innings in relief of Blaze Pontes. Repetti allowed an unearned run while allowing just three hits no walks and striking out four. Pontes worked the first four innigns allowing four hits, an unearned run and striking out five.

The victory improved Waterloo to 8-2 overall and came one night after having its six-game win streak snapped by the Stingers. 

Waterloo and Willmar continue their series tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Waterloo 4, Willmar 2

Waterloo;000;040;000  --  4;4;3

Willmar;000;110;000  --  2;72

Blaze Pontes, Cameron Repetti and Tavan Shahidi. Jack Zigan, Kenten Egbert (5) and Steve Rameriz III. WP – Repetti. LP – Zigan. 2B – Wat: Steffensen. HR – Wat: McGowan.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How much value should be placed on teams that are dominant at home?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News