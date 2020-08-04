You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo Bucks return to win column
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Waterloo Bucks return to win column

Waterloo Bucks logo

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Waterloo Bucks got back on track in convincing fashion Tuesday night in Rochester.

Peyton Williams supplied the power with a three-run homer in the fourth leading, leading Waterloo to an 8-1 victory over the host Honkers. 

Williams finished the game 2-for-4 with four RBIs after driving another run in during Waterloo's four-run fifth inning. John Wuthrich recorded a home run during that fifth frame as par of his two-hit game.

Oraj Anu also finished with a multi-hit game for a Waterloo team that out-hit Rochester 9-4 and benefited from two errors. 

Waterloo (19-10) had its offense backed by dominant pitching performances. Starter Gavin Lizik worked six innings. He allowed just one run on four hits to go with five strikeouts and one walk.

Relief pitchers Beu Balado and Simon Graf then combined to close the game with three hitless innings. Balado registered three strikeouts in two innings of work.

With the win, Waterloo took game lead over Willmar (18-11) atop the Minnesota-Iowa Pod.

Waterloo will return to Riverfront Stadium for an afternoon game today that starts at 12:05 p.m.

Waterloo 8, Rochester 1

Waterloo;000;440;000 -- 8;9;0

Rochester;000;001;000 -- 1;4;2

Lizik, Balado (7), Graf (9) and Rubalcaba. Ferro, Kellogg-Clarke (5), Campbell (7) and Wrobleski. WP -- Lizik (3-0). LP -- Ferro (0-2). 2B -- Howard (Roc). HRs -- Williams, Wuthrich (Wat).

