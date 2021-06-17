Waterloo Bucks return home and extend win streak

WATERLOO -- Cameron Repetti picked up his second pitching win of the season, leading the Waterloo Bucks to their fourth consecutive victory, 7-3, during a Thursday afternoon baseball matinee against Duluth at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo (13-4) built a 5-2 lead as Repetti kept Duluth in check over five innings of work. The Bucks bullpen of Logan Jones, Simon Graf and Camren Landry didn't allow a single earned run in a combined four innings of work.

Dalton Chandler led Waterloo's offense from the bottom of the lineup, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Reuben Church also recorded two hits along with a RBI and run scored. Chris Seng, Max Jung-Goldberg and Ryan McNally also drove in runs for Waterloo.

The Bucks were patient at the plate, working seven walks to go with their eight hits. Waterloo returns to action inside Riverfront Stadium 6:35 p.m. Friday against Duluth.

