Waterloo Bucks respond with a vengeance

WATERLOO — One night removed from a victory slipping away in the final inning, the Waterloo Bucks returned to dominance Saturday through seven innings inside Riverfront Stadium.
Waterloo plated runs in each the first seven innings and held a 20-3 lead over Mankato at the time of The Courier’s Saturday night deadline.
Oraj Anu and Peyton Williams each powered home runs for a Bucks team that appeared on its way to a 7-2 record. Anu also walked three times and scored three runs. Williams drove in three runs.
Waterloo’s Cameron Thompson led set the table at the top of the lineup with five hits and five runs scored. Xane Washington drove in five runs.
Friday
At Mankato, the host MoonDogs walked off with a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat Waterloo, 3-2, on Friday night.
Mankato’s Mason Hall drove in the winning runs with a two-out double.
Waterloo’s trio of pitchers Ben Olson, Tate Kuehner and Zach Button combined to hold Mankato to one run until the last frame.
Linescores
Saturday
Mankato 020 010 0 — 3 6 5
Waterloo 112 352 6 — 20 17 1
McMahill, Theroit (2), Johnson (4), Taylor (4), Larson (6) and Hernandez. Davitt, Lizik (5), Vial Jr. (6) and Rubalcaba.
2B — Dean, Berkley (Man.), Thompson, Williams, Hesse (Wat.). HR — Anu, Williams (Wat.).
Friday
Waterloo 100 010 000 — 2 7 1
Mankato 000 000 102 — 3 10 3
Olson, Kuehner (3), Button (7), McGowan (9) and Kiernan. Barringer, Krzyzanowski (6), Meyer (8), Bruss (9) and Wright. 2B — Smith (Wat.), Hull, Curialle (Mankato).
