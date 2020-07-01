You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo Bucks open season with road win
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Waterloo Bucks open season with road win

Waterloo Bucks logo

MANKATO, Minn. -- The Waterloo Bucks opened their long-awaited Northwoods League baseball season Wednesday night with a 9-3 road win over Mankato.

Waterloo scored the game's first seven runs and needed just 10 hits to plate the Bucks' final run total. Third baseman Charley Hesse led the Bucks with a pair of hits, including a double and three RBIs. 

Levi Usher, Xane Washington and Daniel Irisarri also finished with two-hit games for the Bucks.

Waterloo used five different pitchers and Mankato sent seven pitchers to the mound in this game that took place less than a week after players reported to their host families for the summer.

Waterloo 9, Mankato 3

WATERLOO 9, MANKATO 3

Waterloo;010;330;020 -- 9;10;1

Mankato;000;021;000 -- 3;9;3

Schramm, Lyles (3), Balado (4), Vial Jr. (6), Radford (8) and Kiernan. Gray, Theriot (3), Bruss (4), Krzyzanowski (5), McMahill (6), Miley (7), Taylor (8) and Wright. WP -- Lyles. LP -- Gray.

2B -- Usher, Hesse (Wat.), Curialle, Wright (Man.).

