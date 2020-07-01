Waterloo Bucks open season with road win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MANKATO, Minn. -- The Waterloo Bucks opened their long-awaited Northwoods League baseball season Wednesday night with a 9-3 road win over Mankato.

Waterloo scored the game's first seven runs and needed just 10 hits to plate the Bucks' final run total. Third baseman Charley Hesse led the Bucks with a pair of hits, including a double and three RBIs.

Levi Usher, Xane Washington and Daniel Irisarri also finished with two-hit games for the Bucks.

Waterloo used five different pitchers and Mankato sent seven pitchers to the mound in this game that took place less than a week after players reported to their host families for the summer.

