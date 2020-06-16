Waterloo Bucks look to fill summer job openings

The Waterloo Bucks will be hosting a job fair on Friday and Saturday at Riverfront Stadium for summer game day positions.
Friday's event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday's will take place from 9 a.m. until noon. Open positions include ushers, camera operators, concessions, fill-in scorer and stadium cleaning crew.
All prospective employees must be at least 16 years of age. Those unable to attend a job fair can fill out an application at www.waterloobucks.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!