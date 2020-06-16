You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo Bucks look to fill summer job openings
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

Waterloo Bucks look to fill summer job openings

Waterloo Bucks logo

The Waterloo Bucks will be hosting a job fair on Friday and Saturday at Riverfront Stadium for summer game day positions.

Friday's event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday's will take place from 9 a.m. until noon. Open positions include ushers, camera operators, concessions, fill-in scorer and stadium cleaning crew.

All prospective employees must be at least 16 years of age. Those unable to attend a job fair can fill out an application at www.waterloobucks.com.

