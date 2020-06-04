Waterloo Bucks hope to begin play in early July

“We won’t know for sure until early next week, if we get the go-ahead, who our opponents might be and how they might break it out,” Corbin said. “If we do everything on our end perfectly, we still need an opponent.

“In my mind, it doesn’t make sense for us to have to play Traverse City (Michigan) for 30 games back and forth. There are some logistical issues in terms of budget, bus bill. In a perfect world we’d prefer to play La Crosse, Mankato and Rochester in a little pod. The further out, the harder it gets, especially with limited capacity and some limitations on the profitability of what you can do at the ballpark during home games.”

In order to report to Waterloo, players will first have to test negative for COVID-19. They’ll self-isolate prior to receiving the test result and then immediately travel to Waterloo. Host families will be surveyed in order to ensure they’re not experiencing any symptoms.

Once players arrive, they’ll have their temperatures checked on a daily bases. Opposing players and umpires will also have their temperature checked.

Safety precautions will be in place for fans, as well.