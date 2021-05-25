Waterloo Bucks hire Ryan Gaynor as new field manager

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks have announced the hiring of Ryan Gaynor as new field manager for its Northwoods league franchise.

Gaynor replaces Casey Harms.

Harms had been the Bucks’ field manager the past two seasons but recently announced he had accepted a position with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harms will serve as the Pirates hitting coach for their Gulf Coast League team.

“The entire Waterloo Bucks organization is thrilled for Casey and his new opportunity in professional baseball,” said Bucks General Manager Dan Corbin. “During the interview process to find Casey’s replacement, Ryan easily stood out as the top candidate. His experience in collegiate, professional, and summer-collegiate baseball brings me confidence in his abilities, and his management and communication skills excite us about his future here in Waterloo.”

Gaynor, the current pitching coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, has prior coaching experience in the NWL. He was the pitching coach at Fond du Lac in 2020.

Gaynor’s coaching career started in 2013 at the University of California and he has worked in the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh systems. He worked with Harms at Santa Barbara City College.

“I am beyond excited to join the Waterloo organization,” Gaynor said. “Everyone has welcomed me with open arms, and I cannot wait to be involved in the community, with the fans and the host families.”

