Waterloo Bucks hire new radio broadcaster

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks have hired Jonathan Rawson as their Radio Broadcaster for the 2020 season.

All broadcasts will be streamed online at www.waterloobucks.com and his calls during home games will be simulcast on the NWLTV webcasting platform.

Rawson is from Ankeny and is currently in his second of three years at the University of Iowa. At Iowa, he is a broadcaster for BTN Plus.

Rawson has been the lead voice of home Iowa baseball and women’s basketball games for the last two seasons. He is also the Director of Daily Iowan TV, the student-run campus station.

