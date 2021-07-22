Waterloo Bucks fall to St. Cloud in Northwoods League action

ST. CLOUD, Minnesota – The Waterloo Bucks left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth in a 4-2 loss to the St. Cloud Rox Thursday in Northwoods League action.

Rox reliever Max Rippl induced a ground out to short off the bat of Mike Campagna after walking the bases loaded to end the game.

Waterloo lost despite out hitting St. Cloud, 10-7. The Bucks stranded 13 runners on base in the game

Josh Kasevich, Jalen Smith and Campagna each collected two hits for Waterloo.

Waterloo, the first half Great Plains East Division champion fell to 5-9 in second half play.

Alex Pinckney homered and drove in two runs for the Rox.

The two teams meet again tonight at 7:05 p.m. first pitch in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud 4, Waterloo 2

Waterloo 001 001 000 — 2 10 2

St. Cloud 210 100 00x — 4 7 0

Harrison Durow, Zach Carrell (4), Eli Emerson (7), Camren Landry (8) and Mike Campagna. Riley Cornelio, Nate Peterson (6), Max Rippl (7) and Caleb Ricketts. WP – Cornelio (2-2). LP – Durow (2-4). 2B – Wat: Campagna. STC: Ricketts. HR – STC: Pinckney.

