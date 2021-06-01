Waterloo Bucks fall to Duluth, 10-6

DULUTH – The Duluth Huskies countered a nice first inning by the Waterloo Bucks with an even bigger inning as the Huskies pulled away for a 10-6 Northwoods League victory Tuesday.
Five errors also hurt the Bucks (1-1).
Waterloo scored twice in the top of the first as Paul Steffensen scored on an error and a Daniel Irisarri run-scoring single that plated Tavan Shahidi.
Duluth answered with four in the bottom half of the first highlighted by a two-run Cason Tollett double.
Waterloo trailed just 5-4 after six. But the Huskies scored four in the bottom of the seventh to break the game back open.
Steffensen scored twice for the Bucks, while Garrett McGown was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Bucks won their season-opener Monday over Duluth, 5-0, as Harrison Cook and two relievers combined on a five-hitter.
Cook worked five innings allowing just two hits, a walk and striking out five.
McGowan and Shahidi each drove in two runs.
Waterloo plays again tonight at Duluth, before its home opener Thursday at Riverfront Stadium at 6:35 p.m. against the Rochester Honkers.
Duluth 10, Waterloo 6
Waterloo 200 020 002 — 6 6 5
Duluth 410 000 41x — 10 8 1
Curren Larson, Amir Asghar (1), Logan Jones (6), Camren Landry (7) and Blaine Marchmann. Will McEntire, Caden Griffin (4), Zach Statzer (6), Nate Wohlgemuth (9) and Cason Tollet. WP – Griffin. LP – Larson. 2B – Wat: McGown. Dul: Tollet. HR – Dul: Fukofuka.