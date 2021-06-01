 Skip to main content
Waterloo Bucks fall to Duluth, 10-6
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

DULUTH – The Duluth Huskies countered a nice first inning by the Waterloo Bucks with an even bigger inning as the Huskies pulled away for a 10-6 Northwoods League victory Tuesday.

Five errors also hurt the Bucks (1-1).

Waterloo scored twice in the top of the first as Paul Steffensen scored on an error and a Daniel Irisarri run-scoring single that plated Tavan Shahidi.

Duluth answered with four in the bottom half of the first highlighted by a two-run Cason Tollett double.

Waterloo trailed just 5-4 after six. But the Huskies scored four in the bottom of the seventh to break the game back open.

Steffensen scored twice for the Bucks, while Garrett McGown was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Bucks won their season-opener Monday over Duluth, 5-0, as Harrison Cook and two relievers combined on a five-hitter.

Cook worked five innings allowing just two hits, a walk and striking out five.

McGowan and Shahidi each drove in two runs.

Waterloo plays again tonight at Duluth, before its home opener Thursday at Riverfront Stadium at 6:35 p.m. against the Rochester Honkers.

Duluth 10, Waterloo 6

Waterloo 200 020 002 — 6 6 5

Duluth 410 000 41x — 10 8 1

Curren Larson, Amir Asghar (1), Logan Jones (6), Camren Landry (7) and Blaine Marchmann. Will McEntire, Caden Griffin (4), Zach Statzer (6), Nate Wohlgemuth (9) and Cason Tollet. WP – Griffin. LP – Larson. 2B – Wat: McGown. Dul: Tollet. HR – Dul: Fukofuka.

