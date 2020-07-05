Waterloo Bucks embrace return to the field

Among Waterloo’s returning position players are first baseman Patrick Ferguson, who was granted an extra season of collegiate eligibility and will become the longest tenured Buck in franchise history. Alonzo Rubalcaba is back at catcher before making the move from Santa Barbara City College, where Harms is the associate head coach, to the University of Kentucky.

“I wasn’t going to do a full season from the beginning because it’s a grind,” Rubalcaba said, addressing the opportunity to play in this 41-game shortened slate. “But I’m definitely going to come out here, enjoy my time and get my reps in and just get better. It’s good to be back.”

The returners will be able to help set the tone for this team.

“This is a second home for them and they’re fun guys to play with,” Harms said. “Everybody is going to rally around those guys.”

While Waterloo won the first half last season and competed in the playoffs, this season will be a five-team race in the standings with Minnesota franchises St. Cloud, Willmar, Mankato and Rochester in the Iowa-Minnesota pod.

“Get better and win another championship, maybe?” Rubalcaba smiled, addressing his goals for this upcoming season. “I don’t know how it’s working this time around.”