Waterloo Bucks embrace return to the field

WATERLOO — This weekend’s opening of Northwoods League baseball has the feel of a group of college athletes dropped off in a sandlot.
“Our guys don’t know half each other’s names right now if you quizzed them,” Waterloo manager Casey Harms said following Thursday’s home debut at Riverfront Stadium.
Opportunities to compete have been limited across the nation. Other prominent wooden bat leagues have been canceled, while Major League Baseball’s shorter draft has added to the pool of players left searching for a team.
Louisville sophomore Levi Usher had planned on competing for the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod League this summer, but the former Cedar Rapids Prairie standout has found himself making the hour commute from his hometown of Fairfax to Waterloo.
“I was just excited to play,” Usher said. “All the leagues got canceled so it’s just exciting to have a league open so we can finally play.”
After spending last summer playing in LaCrosse, Usher has enjoyed the opportunity to compete in his home state. His mom and her co-workers were among those in the crowd for Thursday’s home opener.
“Playing in the summer league, you get to meet a bunch of new guys,” Usher said. “It’s very diverse. We get to see all cultures come together so it’s cool.”
Among Waterloo’s returning position players are first baseman Patrick Ferguson, who was granted an extra season of collegiate eligibility and will become the longest tenured Buck in franchise history. Alonzo Rubalcaba is back at catcher before making the move from Santa Barbara City College, where Harms is the associate head coach, to the University of Kentucky.
“I wasn’t going to do a full season from the beginning because it’s a grind,” Rubalcaba said, addressing the opportunity to play in this 41-game shortened slate. “But I’m definitely going to come out here, enjoy my time and get my reps in and just get better. It’s good to be back.”
The returners will be able to help set the tone for this team.
“This is a second home for them and they’re fun guys to play with,” Harms said. “Everybody is going to rally around those guys.”
While Waterloo won the first half last season and competed in the playoffs, this season will be a five-team race in the standings with Minnesota franchises St. Cloud, Willmar, Mankato and Rochester in the Iowa-Minnesota pod.
“Get better and win another championship, maybe?” Rubalcaba smiled, addressing his goals for this upcoming season. “I don’t know how it’s working this time around.”
Indeed a trophy or award for the team that finishes atop the Iowa-Minnesota pod may still need to be worked out. For now, everyone is getting acquainted in their new home away from home on the ball diamond.
“It’s different for sure,” Harms said. “Guys are just happy and excited to play. That’s the coolest thing.
“Even the first day when we just had pitchers playing catch it’s just a different level of excitement because everybody has been missing it. You don’t realize how hungry or thirsty you are for it until it’s taken away from you.”
