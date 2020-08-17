Waterloo Bucks dominate as season end nears

Waterloo answered the run in their half of the first frame with a RBI single by Brett McCleary. The Bucks added three more in the second stanza and never looked back.

With the offense producing a big 10-1 edge after three innings of play, it made life much easier for starting pitcher Jordan Nelson to concentrate on the task at hand.

"I gave up that one spot in the first, but the offense got it back for me and that helped my confidence level," said Nelson, who will be attending the University of Dubuque. "When our bats came to life and the defense made the big plays I had no worries.

"We have a lot of good hitters on this team and tonight they just kept getting on and getting runs. We were cruising pretty good there in the seventh and I felt good and didn't really want to come out. We needed to get some guys some work on the mound for Thursday night so it was all good."

Nelson came to Waterloo just five days ago and looked very good in his first start, striking out six and allowing just one run.

"I knew I wanted to come here and contribute," said the Iowa City native. "I played here a couple years ago during the second half of the season and it just felt good to come back here.