Waterloo Bucks dominate as season end nears

WATERLOO -- Taking care of business has been the motto of the 2020 Waterloo Bucks, and Monday night it was business as usual at Riverfront Stadium.
The Bucks (27-13) dominated the Rochester Honkers, 10-1. It was a typical finish in a series that Waterloo has owned with an 11-1 record against the Honkers (7-28).
Waterloo's only loss to Rochester was a 4-0 shutout on Saturday and that game could come back to haunt them.
Waterloo trails St. Cloud (25-12) by a half game. The Rox have three games remaining, while Waterloo's only contest left on the schedule is Thursday night against Mankato at Riverfront Stadium.
"You know this whole series shows that anybody can come up and beat any team," Waterloo manager Casey Harms said. "We had a lot of turnover in personnel the last few weeks and the guys are just now learning how to play well together. We have gotten much better lately and it makes it kind of fun to be in the race for the first. We just have to play our game and take care of our business."
The Bucks business has been good pitching and productive bats which has been on display since Saturday's loss. Waterloo took the final two games of the series with a pair of 10-1 victories.
Monday night, the home team surrendered a single tally in the first inning, but shut down the Honkers the rest of the way. Waterloo's pitcher allowed just five hits.
Waterloo answered the run in their half of the first frame with a RBI single by Brett McCleary. The Bucks added three more in the second stanza and never looked back.
With the offense producing a big 10-1 edge after three innings of play, it made life much easier for starting pitcher Jordan Nelson to concentrate on the task at hand.
"I gave up that one spot in the first, but the offense got it back for me and that helped my confidence level," said Nelson, who will be attending the University of Dubuque. "When our bats came to life and the defense made the big plays I had no worries.
"We have a lot of good hitters on this team and tonight they just kept getting on and getting runs. We were cruising pretty good there in the seventh and I felt good and didn't really want to come out. We needed to get some guys some work on the mound for Thursday night so it was all good."
Nelson came to Waterloo just five days ago and looked very good in his first start, striking out six and allowing just one run.
"I knew I wanted to come here and contribute," said the Iowa City native. "I played here a couple years ago during the second half of the season and it just felt good to come back here.
"I am here to help this team and I would have liked to finish the game but when you have guys like Will (Christophersen), (Kevin) Lyons and Zach Button coming in you know they are going to do a great job. It is all about the team here and we are playing good ball at the right time."
The Bucks relief pitchers gave up two hits and no runs over three innings of work.
"We have been changing things around because we have had so many player changes it is hard to put something together," said Harms. "We just try to put guys in a good position to win and gives them the chance to compete at this level. The guys have really started coming together and you never know with the strange way this has all gone, this could be some of these guys last chance to compete in front of fans and officiating. This has taught us to never take any thing for granted because you just don't know how things will go."
