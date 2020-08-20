Waterloo Bucks clinch Minnesota-Iowa Pod championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Waterloo Bucks’ second-year manager Casey Harms hopped into his vehicle for a lengthy late-June drive from California to Waterloo in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic unsure what to expect.

The Northwoods League had shortened its slate from 72 games in 76 days to 41 games in 52 days with no playoffs. Some new talent joined the wood bat league and others returned after they were passed over in a shortened MLB Draft or received extra seasons of collegiate eligibility.

Waterloo consistently won.

The Bucks clinched the five-team Minnesota-Iowa Pod championship on the final day of the regular season with a convincing 17-6 win over Mankato. It took a 9-3 assist from Willmar for Waterloo (28-13) to edge a St. Cloud (27-13) team that made a late charge for the title by a half game in the standings.

“We’ve been really lucky to just be out here in the first place, but also being able to win some games and give the fans a quality product,” Harms said. “We’ve had a slew of guys here. Just giving these guys an opportunity to play and compete and win games and also have fun with this environment and this crowd — getting to experience the Cedar Valley because I think it’s a special place.”