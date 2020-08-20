Waterloo Bucks clinch Minnesota-Iowa Pod championship

WATERLOO — Waterloo Bucks’ second-year manager Casey Harms hopped into his vehicle for a lengthy late-June drive from California to Waterloo in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic unsure what to expect.
The Northwoods League had shortened its slate from 72 games in 76 days to 41 games in 52 days with no playoffs. Some new talent joined the wood bat league and others returned after they were passed over in a shortened MLB Draft or received extra seasons of collegiate eligibility.
Waterloo consistently won.
The Bucks clinched the five-team Minnesota-Iowa Pod championship on the final day of the regular season with a convincing 17-6 win over Mankato. It took a 9-3 assist from Willmar for Waterloo (28-13) to edge a St. Cloud (27-13) team that made a late charge for the title by a half game in the standings.
“We’ve been really lucky to just be out here in the first place, but also being able to win some games and give the fans a quality product,” Harms said. “We’ve had a slew of guys here. Just giving these guys an opportunity to play and compete and win games and also have fun with this environment and this crowd — getting to experience the Cedar Valley because I think it’s a special place.”
Many of Waterloo’s summer mainstays like Patrick Ferguson — the longest tenured player in franchise history — and talented catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba had returned to their college communities well before Thursday’s finale. Waterloo’s bottom three slots in Thursday’s finale lineup were occupied by pitchers still in town.
Yet, it was the team’s most experienced remaining player who set the tone for this victory.
Leadoff hitter and second baseman Jalen Smith, playing in his 38th game out of 41, reached base all six trips to plate, recorded four hits, stole three bases and scored four runs.
Peyton Williams, the fan appointed Waterloo Bucks Player of the Year, finished with three singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Williams launched 13 home runs in 32 games to tie franchise’s single-season record.
“It put a little pressure on my shoulders to keep it going when everybody left,” Smith said. “Peyton did a good job with that too and so did Charley (Hesse) stepping up. I was just glad we got to keep winning this whole time.
“It gets you pumped up. That’s what you play for is a championship.”
Smith, a California-Bakersfield product, entered Wednesday’s finale with a .371 batting average and has been a consistent presence on the base paths in addition to one of Waterloo’s most reliable fielders.
“It helped me a lot seeing really good pitching, especially at the beginning of the year,” Smith said. “I’ve honestly never seen 95 (miles per hour) consistently every day so that’s a good experience for me. Seeing really good pitchers all the time is going to make you better. It was a good experience all around.
“I haven’t been outside of California that much, especially for a long period of time. It was fun meeting a bunch of people from different places, all different personalities.”
Williams, a powerful University of Iowa freshman, also came into his own through this summer’s experience with the Bucks.
“It was good to be able to see what it’s like to play every day and know what that feels like,” Williams said.
Members of the Bucks team gathered together for photos and watched the end of the Willmar-St. Cloud game on the stadium scoreboard. No matter how many games they played in Waterloo this summer, all were part of something special.
“You almost feel like you’re best friends with them before you leave,” Williams said of his teammates.
Waterloo’s pitching staff of Duncan Davitt, Jack Radford and Will Christophersen surrendered five runs on three homers, but otherwise limited damage. Davitt picked up his third win after holding Mankato to two runs over five innings.
The Bucks’ offense ended up with 20 hits.
In total 13,659 fans entered Riverfront Stadium this abbreviated season, including 1,037 on this final night.
Resilient and welcoming are the two words Harms used to describe this championship team.
“We welcomed some faces the last couple of weeks and had to catch them up to speed,” Harms said. “Then they were resilient dealing with the new protocols of COVID, the masks, temperature checks. Us making it this far was their responsibility and trying to stay as safe and healthy as possible.
“You had to ask a bunch of college kids to act like adults and the fact that we’re still here is a testament to their maturity.”
Waterloo 17, Mankato 6
Mankato 201 000 300 — 6 8 4
Waterloo 040 034 42x —17 20 0
Christian Johnson, Dalton Hinsch (5) and Tommy Beres. Duncan Davitt, Jack Radford (6), Will Christophersen (7), Zach Button (9) and Tyler Snep. 2B — Patrick Timmer (Man.). Ryan Guardino, Charley Hesse, Tyler Snep, Kevin Lyons, Jake Hilmer (Wat.). HR — Drew Stahl 2, Michael Curialle (Man.).
