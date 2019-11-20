WATERLOO – The Northwoods League and the Waterloo Bucks Tuesday announced the 2020 regular season schedule.
The Bucks will open their 26th season at home on May 26 versus the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35 p.m. The ’20 season will again consist of a 72-game schedule featuring 36 home games.
This season features a split-doubleheader for the fourth consecutive year. On July 13, the Bucks will host the Mankato MoonDogs for an 11:05 a.m. start. At the completion of game one, the stadium will be cleared and reopened for game two which will begin at 6:35 p.m. Both contests will be nine inning games. This will be part of the Bucks’ longest homestand of the season, playing six games over five days, starting on July 11.
As for the longest road trip, Waterloo will have an eight-game swing starting on June 3. During that trip, the Bucks will travel to Willmar, Minn., to face the Stingers for a pair of games, then to Eau Claire, Wis., for a two-game series versus the Express, on to La Crosse, Wis., for a two-game set versus the Loggers, finishing with a pair of games versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats in Ontario, Canada.
The final day of the first half of Northwoods League action will be June 30 when Waterloo finishes up a two-game series versus La Crosse at home. The Bucks start the second half on the road in St. Cloud, Minn., versus the Rox on July 1.
You have free articles remaining.
Breaking the regular season home schedule down by days of the week, Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will be the site of eight Sunday games, six Monday games, four Tuesday games, two Wednesday games, four Thursday games, five Friday games, and seven Saturday games. The Bucks will be home for Flag Day (Friday, June 14 versus the Stingers), their traditional Father’s Day game (Sunday, June 21 versus the Duluth Huskies), and Independence Day (Saturday, July 4 versus St. Cloud).
The Bucks will play four games at home in the month of May, 11 games at home in the month of June, 15 games at home during the month of July, and six games at home during the month of August. Waterloo will be the home team for 15 games in the first half of the season and 21 games in the second half. The Bucks will close out the regular season at home versus the Rochester Honkers on Sunday, August 9.
Home game times for the 2020 season are as follows (all times Central):
- Monday – Saturday games: 6:35 p.m.
- Sunday games: 2:05 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 30: 11:05 a.m.
- Monday, July 13: 11:05 a.m. – Game One of Split-Doubleheader
- Sunday, August 9: 1:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.