{{featured_button_text}}
052819bp-bucks-baseball-3

Waterloo Bucks All-Star catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba fields a throw as Cody Jefferis of La Crosse scores during a May 28 game at Riverfront Stadium. The Northwoods League All-Star Game returns to Waterloo for the first time in 23 years Tuesday night.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO – The Northwoods League and the Waterloo Bucks Tuesday announced the 2020 regular season schedule.

The Bucks will open their 26th season at home on May 26 versus the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35 p.m. The ’20 season will again consist of a 72-game schedule featuring 36 home games.

This season features a split-doubleheader for the fourth consecutive year. On July 13, the Bucks will host the Mankato MoonDogs for an 11:05 a.m. start. At the completion of game one, the stadium will be cleared and reopened for game two which will begin at 6:35 p.m. Both contests will be nine inning games. This will be part of the Bucks’ longest homestand of the season, playing six games over five days, starting on July 11.

As for the longest road trip, Waterloo will have an eight-game swing starting on June 3. During that trip, the Bucks will travel to Willmar, Minn., to face the Stingers for a pair of games, then to Eau Claire, Wis., for a two-game series versus the Express, on to La Crosse, Wis., for a two-game set versus the Loggers, finishing with a pair of games versus the Thunder Bay Border Cats in Ontario, Canada.

The final day of the first half of Northwoods League action will be June 30 when Waterloo finishes up a two-game series versus La Crosse at home. The Bucks start the second half on the road in St. Cloud, Minn., versus the Rox on July 1.

Breaking the regular season home schedule down by days of the week, Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will be the site of eight Sunday games, six Monday games, four Tuesday games, two Wednesday games, four Thursday games, five Friday games, and seven Saturday games. The Bucks will be home for Flag Day (Friday, June 14 versus the Stingers), their traditional Father’s Day game (Sunday, June 21 versus the Duluth Huskies), and Independence Day (Saturday, July 4 versus St. Cloud).

The Bucks will play four games at home in the month of May, 11 games at home in the month of June, 15 games at home during the month of July, and six games at home during the month of August. Waterloo will be the home team for 15 games in the first half of the season and 21 games in the second half. The Bucks will close out the regular season at home versus the Rochester Honkers on Sunday, August 9.

Home game times for the 2020 season are as follows (all times Central):

  • Monday – Saturday games: 6:35 p.m.
  • Sunday games: 2:05 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 30: 11:05 a.m.
  • Monday, July 13: 11:05 a.m. – Game One of Split-Doubleheader
  • Sunday, August 9: 1:05 p.m.

Download the 2020 Waterloo Bucks schedule here

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments