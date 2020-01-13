UPDATE: Nashua native Hinch, Luhnow fired for Astros' sign stealing

"Some players may have understood that their conduct was not only condoned by the club, but encouraged by it," Manfred added. "This was misconduct committed by the team."

Baseball's investigation began when former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers, now with Oakland, made the allegations in a report by The Athletic on Nov. 12.

MLB's Department of Investigations interviewed 27 witnesses, including 23 current and former Houston players, and reviews tens of thousands of emails, Slack communications, text messages, video clips and photographs.

"Some Astros players told my investigators that they did not believe the sign-stealing scheme was effective, and it was more distracting than useful to hitters," Manfred said. "I am neither in a position to evaluate whether the scheme helped Astros hitters ... nor whether it helped the Astros win any games."

Astros employees in the team's video replay room started to decode signs using the center field camera at the start of the 2017 season. A player would act as a runner to bring the information to the dugout, where a runner on second would be signaled. The runner would decode the catcher's sign and signal the batter. At times, an employee in the replay room would convey the information by text message to the watch or phone of a staff member in the dugout.