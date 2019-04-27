MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore’s pitching staff kept the Minnesota Twins in the ballpark — for five innings. Then it was back to normal for the Orioles.
Minnesota hit five home runs for the second straight day, including a pair by Max Kepler in a 9-2 rout of the Orioles on Saturday.
C.J. Cron, Jason Castro and Marwin González also homered for the Twins, who have 21 home runs against the Orioles this year while going 5-0. Minnesota’s high for homers in a season against Baltimore is 22 in 1962 and 1964.
Baltimore has given up 69 homers in 28 games, a pace that projects to 399 for the season. St. Louis is second in home runs allowed with 51.
Cron’s two-run homer on a full-count put the Twins up 3-2 in the sixth.
“We just had a really bad pitch with two bases open and two switch-hitters on deck that turned the tide of the game,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s just stuff these guys are going to have to be able to learn — to navigate through a lineup and understand who’s on deck and who can hurt me and who can’t.”
Cron battled through an eight-pitch at-bat before connecting on a slider for his fifth home run.
“I think I missed a few pitches I probably should have hit earlier in the count,” Cron said. “But, it was good to see what he had kind of, and the longer the at-bat drew out, the better I felt up there. Just a good pitch to hit and thankfully I put a good swing on it.”
Kepler had four RBIs to help back José Berríos (4-1), who allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.
“I think we have a nice balance of different types of hitters in our lineup that are seemingly complementing each other really well right now,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There’s no guarantees that anything like this, or anything similar to it, is going to last, anyway. But, when you do have runs like this, it’s nice and you appreciate them as you see them.”
CARDINALS 6, REDS 3: Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs as St. Louis beat Cincinnati Saturday.
Ozuna’s 10th home run of the season came after the Reds took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.
Ozuna became the third Cardinals player to hit at least 10 home runs in March and April, joining Mark McGwire who hit 11 in 1998 and Albert Pujols who holds the franchise mark with 14 in 2006.
Ozuna gave the Cardinals a 5-2 lead in the fifth when he hit a two-out double off the right field wall, scoring Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong.
