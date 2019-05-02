MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After a lopsided sweep of the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles to start their homestand, the Minnesota Twins faced a much better test of their strong start to the season with a four-game series against the Houston Astros.
Buoyed by a well-balanced lineup and some solid starting pitching, the Twins won three times while surging to the best record in the American League.
Jose Berrios won his fourth straight start, Jason Castro homered off former battery mate Brad Peacock and drove in four runs, and the Twins beat the Astros 8-2 on Thursday.
“It’s nice to get three out of four, and we’re just going to continue to play our game and focus on keeping our heads down and playing and trying to be consistent,” Castro said. “Just doing what we do to make us good.”
One of those assets has been production from the catcher position, where Mitch Garver and Willians Astudillo have contributed plenty of offense when they’ve played.
Even the defense-oriented Castro, who came over from the Astros in 2017 as a priority for the pitching staff, has a .915 on-base-plus slugging percentage after homering for the third time in his past five games.
Castro started the third with a solo shot against Peacock (2-2), who allowed eight hits, seven runs and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. The Twins sent 10 men to the plate in a six-run fourth, with a two-run double by Castro and an RBI triple by Byron Buxton highlighting the damage.
“I felt pretty good today. I’m not going to lie. That’s a great team over there, and they took some good swings,” Peacock said.
With 52 home runs in 29 games, the Twins are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the third-most in the major leagues. They’ve played four fewer games than the Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers (59) and Seattle Mariners (60).
“If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” said Jonathan Schoop, who had two more hits and raised his career batting average against the Astros to .364 with six homers and a .987 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 27 games.
NATIONALS 2, CARDINALS 1: Stephen Strasburg reached 1,500 strikeouts in fewer innings than any pitcher in major league history, and Washington beat St. Louis after a long rain delay to salvage the finale of a four-game series.
Despite the strong performance by Strasburg, the Nationals (13-17) fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist after the game and replaced him with minor league pitching coordinator Paul Menhart.
Strasburg (3-1) got opposing starter Dakota Hudson looking in the fifth for his eighth strikeout of the game and the 1,500th of his career — in 1,272 1/3 innings.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Boston left-hander Chris Sale held the previous mark, reaching 1,500 in 2017 after 1,290 innings.
ROCKIES 11, BREWERS 6: Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia homered to help Colorado earn a four-game split with Milwaukee.
Arenado had three hits, including his ninth home run this season. Dahl finished a triple short of the cycle for the Rockies, who outscored the Brewers 22-10 in the final two games of the series.
RAYS 3, ROYALS 1: Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer off Wily Peralta with two outs in the ninth inning, and Tampa Bay split a four-game series with Kansas City.
Peralta (2-2) walked Daniel Robertson on four pitches leading off the ninth, and Lowe connected with two outs for his seventh home run this season.
WHITE SOX 6, RED SOX 4: Nicky Delmonico hit a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a victory over Boston.
It was Chicago’s second straight walk-off win. James McCann homered and had two hits for the White Sox, who have won five of six.
