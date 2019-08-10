MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a ruptured tendon in his left wrist, but the team is optimistic about his eventual return.
Cruz was injured on a swing Thursday night in a 7-5 loss to Cleveland that cut Minnesota’s American League Central lead to a single game. Tests revealed a rupture of the extensor carpi ulnaris tendon, but Cruz reported feeling no pain in the wrist when he arrived at Target Field on Friday.
“I can grab the bat,” Cruz said. “It feels good. Monday, I’m going to go to New York and see a specialist. We’ve got to go from there. But it looks as if it’ll be good in 10 days.”
DAVIS BLOWS UP: Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis said he reached a “breaking point” when he charged at manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout on Wednesday night, and expressed his regret during a lengthy conversation with Hyde on Friday.
The flare-up occurred in the fifth inning of Baltimore’s 14-2 loss to the New York Yankees. Hyde walked over to Davis and said something that the first baseman clearly didn’t like, and Davis attempted to charge at the manager before being restrained by teammate Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long.
“It happened. Brandon and I have talked,” Davis said Friday, hours before the last-place Orioles hosted the Houston Astros. “I knew right after it happened we were going to be fine, and we are.”
Davis is batting .182 with nine homers and 31 RBIs, hardly the production the Orioles expected from a slugger who’s in the middle of a $161 million, seven-year contract.
PRICE GETTING RIGHT: Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price says he’s feeling better, just days after getting a cortisone shot to treat a cyst in his left wrist.
“First time I’ve had an injection like that, so it made it sore the first 48 hours,” the 33-year-old said Saturday before Boston’s game with the Los Angeles Angels. “But yesterday it started feeling a lot better.”
Price was placed on the injured list on Thursday after an MRI revealed the cyst. Price is 7-5 with a 4.36 ERA over 21 starts this season.
BRUCE BACK ON DL: Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Jay Bruce has been put on the injured list, only one day after he returned following a three-week absence for a different injury
Bruce is out this time with strained left flexor. The Phillies made the move before Friday night’s game at San Francisco.
