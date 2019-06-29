CHICAGO (AP) — Nelson Cruz got the onslaught started in the first inning and punctuated it with one mammoth home run in the ninth.
He wasn’t the only Twins player connecting.
Cruz and Max Kepler each hit two home runs, Miguel Sano went deep, and Michael Pineda threw six solid innings to lead Minnesota to a 10-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Cruz hit a pair of two-run homers, connecting against Ivan Nova (3-7) in the first and launching a 469-foot shot to center off Jose Ruiz in the ninth. That gave him three multihomer games this season and 30 in his career.
Cruz also doubled, singled and drove in five runs.
“Definitely, it feels good when you can hit it and know right away that it’s going,” he said.
Kepler connected leading off the fifth against Nova and added a solo drive against Josh Osich in the seventh for his career-high 21st home run. It was his third game this season with at least two homers and his seventh since he debuted for Minnesota in 2015.
Sano homered for the third time in two games, when he hit a two-run shot in the eighth.
“We’ve hit some balls over the fence this year,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Today was another game where we were able to do it. When you do that, they matter. Those home runs matter. They’re not just talking points. They actually change the game in your favor very quickly. And when you have a lineup full of guys that can do it, it becomes just a very dangerous proposition up and down the lineup.”
Pineda (5-4) gave up one run and four hits in his first win since May 21. The right-hander matched a season high with eight strikeouts and walked one after going 0-1 in his previous five starts.
CUBS 6, REDS 0: Javier Baez hit his first grand slam of the season . Jose Quintana got his first win since May 5. And a long, hot game ended with a dust-up involving Yasiel Puig and an ejection for the Cincinnati Reds manager.
You have free articles remaining.
Amid all the drama, the Chicago Cubs managed to pull out one they really needed.
The Cubs pulled away late to a 6-0 win on Saturday, leaving the NL Central leaders with a 14-14 mark in June. They must win the final game of the series to avoid their first losing month since May of 2017.
It ended with an outburst by Puig.
Pedro Strop hit Puig on the thigh with a 3-0 fastball in the eighth inning. Puig slammed his helmet and headed toward the mound, gesturing and screaming as the benches and bullpens emptied.
Joey Votto and other Reds players held Puig back to prevent it from escalating.
Strop said he was surprised that Puig reacted so strongly.
“I don’t know what to say about it,” Strop said. “It’s not a secret he’s stupid. I have nothing against him, but he’s stupid.”
BLUE JAYS 7, ROYALS 5: More than halfway through the season, Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen finally went deep at home.
He couldn’t have picked a better moment.
Jansen hit a game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cavan Biggio launched his first career grand slam and Toronto beat the Kansas City Royals 7-5 after starter Marcus Stroman exited early with a cramp in his non-pitching shoulder.
Jansen’s fourth home run of the season was his first game-ending shot at any level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.