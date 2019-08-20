BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Dwight Smith Jr. to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Josh Smith from Pawtucket.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Carlos Carrasco to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for assignment. Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake (PCL). Added RHP Luke Bard as 26th man.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP A.J. Puk from Las Vegas (PCL). Released RHP Marco Estrada.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Domingo Santana on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 19. Selected the contract of OF Jake Fraley from Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Nick Solak from Nashville (PCL). Added LHP Joe Palumbo as 26th man. Recalled LHP Brock Burke and RHP Jonathan Hernandez from Frisco (TL). Optioned RHPs Ian Gabut and Phillips Valdez to Nashville.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled INF Richard Urena from Buffalo (IL). Optioned LHP Thomas Pannone to Buffalo.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned 3B David Bote and OF Mark Zagunis to Iowa (PCL). Activated RHP Steve Cishek off of the 10-day IL. Optioned INF David Bote to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent C Curt Casali and 2B Derek Dietrich to Louisville (IL) for rehab assignments.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF-OFs Chris Taylor and Kike Hernandez from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Dylan Floro from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed OF-INF Kristopher Negron on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and RHP Casey Sadler to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Jose Urena to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to Syracuse (IL). Designated RHP Brooks Pounder for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Rajai Davis from Syracuse.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the suspended list. Optioned SS Cole Tucker and RHP Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Richard Rodriguez from the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF/OF Jose Osuna from the suspended list.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Randy Arozarena to Memphis (PCL). Recalled OF Harrison Bader from Memphis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Jacob Nix to El Paso (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed Gs Jaylen Adams and Rayjon Tucker.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Garrett McGhin on IR. Signed OL Erik Magnuson.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with LB Jaylon Smith on a contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Justin Stockton. Signed R Jordan Lasley.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DE Dadi Nicolas. Signed RB James Williams.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Marcus Kemp on IR. Released WR Davon Grayson and OL Abdul Beecham. Signed WRs De'Anthony Thomas and Jalen Tolliver and OL Jeff Allen.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived/injured WR Saeed Blacknall. Signed WR T.J. Rahming.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released P Ryan Allen.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed S Derrick Kindred off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived CB Montrel Meander.
COLLEGE
ARKANSAS STATE — Football coach Blake Anderson is taking a leave of absence. Promoted assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan to interim head coach.
WISCONSIN — Announced junior WR Quintez Cephus has rejoined the football team.
