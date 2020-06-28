Top-tier collegiate starters set to challenge Northwoods League hitters

WATERLOO — Casey Harms made the lengthy drive from his hometown of Sacramento, California to Waterloo last week eager to begin his second season as the Waterloo Bucks’ manager.
This upcoming Northwoods League slate will be unlike any other.
Due to limitations from the COVID-19 pandemic, Waterloo will be playing within a five-team pod for a schedule of 41 games in 52 days. It’ll have a different feel than the 72 game, 76 day grind in years past that included trips everywhere from Thunder Bay, Canada to Bismarck, North Dakota.
“Priority one through 100 is keeping everybody safe,” said Harms, who serves as the associate head coach at Santa Barbara City College. “If we’re able to play all 41 games it’s a huge success. You’re able to provide the experience for those players and the experience for the community.”
Pitchers reported to Waterloo on Saturday and position players are scheduled to arrive today. Everyone on the team’s 35-man roster is required to pass a COVID-19 test before traveling to join the club. The squad includes a few local players, reducing the number of host families needed for this season being played under unique circumstances.
Waterloo’s opener will be Wednesday at Mankato before returning home Thursday for a three-game set with Willmar that runs through July 4.
Procedures are in place to isolate and test any players that may be exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Those who test positive will be sent home while contact tracing will be followed to see if any teammates have been infected.
Waterloo general manager Dan Corbin said consultation with the Black Hawk County Public Health Department officials would ultimately determine if games or an entire season would be canceled.
“The kids and families have a major investment here where they feel safe to travel away from their home and into a new community,” Harms said. “You go down to the personnel side of things its kids that are excited to play, excited to get better. We have a lot of talented athletes from just about every region of the country and I hope it’s a balanced, competitive roster that is just excited to be in Waterloo and compete together.”
The most noticeable difference on the field this season will be the caliber of pitching in the league. Waterloo has six to eight pitchers on its roster who were weekend starters at the top of the rotation for their college programs.
“In years past those guys aren’t going to go to the Northwoods — or they’re only going to be there maybe for a couple weeks — because in their collegiate season they’re throwing 80 to 100 innings,” Harms said. “Now the most innings anybody threw this season (in college) was something like 30. There’s a lot of innings to still throw.”
In years past, Northwoods League pitchers have often been relievers for their colleges looking to get more innings of work in as they transition to starters. Current MLB stars Max Scherzer and Chris Sale are two of the biggest names with regard to pitchers that have spent time in the Northwoods League.
“This summer the pitching we have is going to change how the game is played,” Harms said. “It’s an exciting thing that we’ll be able to see in the quality on the mound and the consistency that will be different this summer than in years past in this league.”
Roster sizes were expanded from 30 to 35 this season after colleges granted players an extra year of baseball eligibility. Other collegiate wood bats leagues such as the Cape Cod League have been canceled adding to the pool of players available.
Michigan State pitcher Will Christophersen of Bettendorf along with all-stars in catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba and infielder Patrick Ferguson are the Bucks returning from last season’s team that secured a playoff bid for the first time in six years.
Rubalcaba is transferring to the University of Kentucky’s baseball program this upcoming season, while Ferguson is taking advantage of an additional year of eligibility and entering Gardner-Webb’s program as a graduate transfer.
“They know the lay of the land and know how to be positive representatives of the community and have success,” Harms said. “They’re fun guys to play with and coach and be around every day. The more and more guys you can bring to the club that are excited to show up every day, that’s what you want. You want guys that are going to have a smile on their face and excited to get better while wearing a Bucks jersey.”
PLAN AHEAD: Fans planning to attend games at Riverfront Stadium are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, online or over the phone, in order to avoid congestion at the main entrance.
Gates are opening at 6 p.m. for 6:35 p.m. starts. Those with tickets will enter through the side gate, while the main entrance will be used for ticket purchases.
Fans are highly encouraged to wear masks whenever possible inside Riverfront Stadium. Masks are recommended whenever fans are not in their seats while at the game.
More information is available at waterloobucks.com. A link to the COVID-19 readiness plan can be found by clicking on COVID-19 updates under the community menu at the top of the homepage.
