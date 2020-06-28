Top-tier collegiate starters set to challenge Northwoods League hitters

In years past, Northwoods League pitchers have often been relievers for their colleges looking to get more innings of work in as they transition to starters. Current MLB stars Max Scherzer and Chris Sale are two of the biggest names with regard to pitchers that have spent time in the Northwoods League.

“This summer the pitching we have is going to change how the game is played,” Harms said. “It’s an exciting thing that we’ll be able to see in the quality on the mound and the consistency that will be different this summer than in years past in this league.”

Roster sizes were expanded from 30 to 35 this season after colleges granted players an extra year of baseball eligibility. Other collegiate wood bats leagues such as the Cape Cod League have been canceled adding to the pool of players available.

Michigan State pitcher Will Christophersen of Bettendorf along with all-stars in catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba and infielder Patrick Ferguson are the Bucks returning from last season’s team that secured a playoff bid for the first time in six years.

Rubalcaba is transferring to the University of Kentucky’s baseball program this upcoming season, while Ferguson is taking advantage of an additional year of eligibility and entering Gardner-Webb’s program as a graduate transfer.