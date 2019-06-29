THUNDER BAY, Canada — Thomas Grilli singled home Bryce Jorgensen in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Thunder Bay Border Cats prevented Waterloo from clinching a Northwoods League first half division title, 4-3, Saturday night.
Waterloo (18-15) scored the game’s first three runs, but managed nothing past the fifth inning. Blake Berry’s single plated Bennett Hostetler in the third inning, and Hostetler scored the second run of the fifth on a Berry sacrifice fly.
Waterloo starter and Waukee native Drew Irvine was unable to pick up the win despite allowing just one earned run in seven innings of work. Two of Thunder Bay’s first three runs were unearned as the Border Cats (13-19) took advantage of fielding miscues.
These teams continue their three-game series tonight 7:35 p.m. tonight in Thunder Bay.
Thunder Bay 4, Waterloo 3
Waterloo 001 020 000 0 — 3 10 2
Thunder Bay 000 002 100 1 — 4 10 2
Irvine, Smiley (8), Phillips (9), Dolak (10) and Rubalcaba. Anderson, Reid (7), Windham (10) and Hernandez. WP — Windham (2-0). LP — Dolak (0-1). 2B —Hostetler (Wat.). 3B — Soriano (TB). HR — Shebloski (TB).
