DES MOINES -- The final out in baseball can sometimes be the most elusive. When it occurs on a controversial call, it's certainly a tough pill to swallow.
Such was the case Friday afternoon at Principal Park in a Class 3A state semifinal between Waverly-Shell Rock and Harlan.
A double-play off an interference call at second base accounted for the last out as Harlan escaped a seventh-inning jam to hold off Waverly-Shell Rock, 7-6, and advance to the program's fourth consecutive state final.
For Waverly-Shell Rock (34-8), the game's final play completed a bad beat of back-to-back calls that went against the Go-Hawks.
With one out and runners on first and second, Ryan Willis was called back to the plate after it was decided he turned into the ball on a hit by pitch. Willis then hit a sharp grounder to the shortstop, and pinch runner Brady Ramker's slide into second after the force out was ruled interference to complete the double play.
Afterwards, W-SR coach Casey Klunder was told by the umpire that Ramker's cleats were too high on the play. Video replay, however, revealed an apparent textbook slide directly into the base with both cleats grounded.
Here's a good angle of interference call that ended the Waverly-Shell Rock game against Harlan. https://t.co/yw36Mdv7c4— Nick Petaros (@NickatCourier) July 27, 2018
"That's obviously one of the stranger endings that I've been a part of," Klunder said. "It looked like he slid right into the base, cleats were low enough.
"To have it decided like that and really not have them earn the 21st out is really unfortunate. That's absolutely taking nothing away from Harlan. Harlan is one of the best teams in the state. ... We just think the world of Harlan's program and we were happy to be in the game with them."
The game-ending controversy put a wet blanket on what had been a spirited W-SR comeback attempt.
The Go-Hawks trailed by three runs entering the last inning after Harlan's Josey Moser and Brett Sears drove runners home as part of a two-run bottom of the sixth. Senior Carson Kallenberger sparked W-SR in the top of the seventh with his third single of the game, and sophomore Jeremy Chaplin pulled a one-out fastball down the right field line for his first career home run. Carter Langreck added a single and Connor Havlovic walked prior to Ryan Willis' at bat.
"Coach Klunder said something about, 'Dance with who brought you to the dance,'" Chaplin related. "We just had to do what we've been doing all tournament, all year, all season -- go up there and have great at bats.
"We fought to the end. We did all we could. We took control of the things we could control. Sometimes things just don't go your way, and it happens."
In addition to a strong finish, Waverly-Shell Rock was clicking at the start. The Go-Hawks plated three runs in the top of a first inning in which hits from Payton Leonard, Luke Willis and Chaplin brought teammates home.
Harlan's starter Connor Bruck recovered with his effective curveball keeping the Go-Hawks off the scoreboard until Payton Leonard drove home Ramker in the top of the sixth, and the pitch-count rule forced the Cyclones to go to the bullpen for the seventh.
Lefty Ryan Doran drew Harlan (33-3) even with a monster three-run homer in the third inning for the only earned runs Waverly-Shell Rock starter Kurby Vowels allowed. Luke Willis surrendered two more in relief against a Cyclone attack that was still out-hit by W-SR 12-7.
"I think both our ballclubs kind of mirror each other," Harlan coach Steve Daeges said. "We're scrappy clubs.
"It was a good back and forth battle. ... We're just fortunate to come out one run ahead."
For a Waverly-Shell Rock team led by a class of six seniors who helped elevate the program back to state for the first time since the 2015 championship season, plenty was still achieved.
"A lot of people thought we wouldn't even make it this far and we played our hearts out," Kallenberger said.
Indeed, it was a final outcome left many wondering what might have been.
"It's not about the coaches, it's not about the umpire, we're here for the kids," Klunder said. "Let's let them decide all 21 outs. Our kids battled hard, as did Harlan's. Let's let the boys decide it on the field, because both teams were playing really hard and that was a fun game to be a part of."
Added Kallenberger, "You can't bash an umpire or anything, but that was a tough call. It's tough to have your senior season end like that -- to know you had a chance next batter to get that run in. They were a good team. They hit the ball and did a lot of things well. We just fell a little bit short."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.