At Des Moines

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 3A semifinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Marion 3

Central DeWitt 4, Davenport Assumption 1

Class 4A semifinals

Urbandale 10, Iowa City West 2

Johnston 7, Dowling 0

GAMES SATURDAY

Class 1A championship

11 a.m. — Mason City Newman (37-3) vs. Alburnett (34-5)

Class 2A championship

1:30 p.m. — North Linn (40-5) vs. Van Meter (33-3)

Class 3A championship

4 p.m. — Cedar Rapids Xavier (40-2) vs. Central DeWitt (38-8)

Class 4A championship

7 p.m. — Urbandale (30-14) vs. Johnston (35-5)

