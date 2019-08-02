At Des Moines
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 3A semifinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Marion 3
Central DeWitt 4, Davenport Assumption 1
Class 4A semifinals
Urbandale 10, Iowa City West 2
Johnston 7, Dowling 0
GAMES SATURDAY
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Class 1A championship
11 a.m. — Mason City Newman (37-3) vs. Alburnett (34-5)
Class 2A championship
1:30 p.m. — North Linn (40-5) vs. Van Meter (33-3)
Class 3A championship
4 p.m. — Cedar Rapids Xavier (40-2) vs. Central DeWitt (38-8)
Class 4A championship
7 p.m. — Urbandale (30-14) vs. Johnston (35-5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.