CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia reached deep into his vocabulary to describe a report saying he’ll step down after this season.
“Poppycock,” Scioscia said Sunday, using a dated term for “nonsense.”
A day after The Athletic reported that Scioscia is expected to end his 19-year run with the Angels in October, the manager strongly dismissed the report and insisted that he still loves what he’s doing.
Shortly after the Angels were beaten 3-0 by the Indians on Saturday night, longtime baseball writer Ken Rosenthal, citing unnamed major league sources, reported that Scioscia — the longest-tenured manager in the majors — and the Angels had reached a mutual decision to part ways after this season.
Scioscia said that’s not true, and he has “no idea” where the report originated.
“Nothing has changed since we talked in October,” he said, referring to what he told reporters at the end of last season about his status. “There’s always chatter out there. That’s it. Nothing’s changed. The only word I have is poppycock. That’s all it is.”
Following last season, Scioscia, Angels general manager Billy Eppler and owner Arte Moreno jointly said they would put off any talks about the 59-year-old manager’s future — or a possible contract extension — until the 2018 season was over.
Scioscia is in the final year of a 10-year deal he signed in 2008.
OSUNA ADDRESSES ASTROS: Roberto Osuna met his new Houston Astros teammates Sunday and addressed the club for 10 minutes in a closed-door meeting as he comes off a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
The defending World Series champions acquired Osuna on Monday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays while he was still serving his suspension. The All-Star closer was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend May 8 in Toronto. No details have been made public and the next court date in the case is scheduled for Sept. 5.
Speaking with reporters in the dugout, Osuna offered few details about the morning meeting in the Astros’ clubhouse at Dodger Stadium and did not discuss the case pending against him. Osuna was added to the active roster before Sunday’s game against Los Angeles.
The 23-year-old right-hander is the youngest pitcher to reach 100 major league saves.
SPRINGER INJURED: All-Star outfielder George Springer left Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday after injuring his left thumb trying to steal second base in the third inning.
CALLAWAY EXPECTED BACK: Mickey Callaway is expected to return as New York Mets manager next season, according to a baseball source. Even if the team brings in a new general manager, Callaway would remain in his position, the source said.
MCCULLERS TO DL: The Houston Astros placed starting pitcher Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right elbow discomfort. McCullers pitched four scoreless innings Saturday against the Dodgers but left as he warmed up for the fifth inning.
TROUT OUT AGAIN: Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout missed his fourth straight game Sunday with a nagging right wrist injury. Trout hasn’t played since injuring his wrist while sliding on a steal attempt Wednesday in Tampa.
A’S GET KELLEY: Shawn Kelley was acquired by the Oakland Athletics for international slot money on Sunday from the Washington Nationals, who no longer wanted the reliever after he slammed his glove to the ground and glared into Washington’s dugout during a game.
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo explained the decision to cut ties with Kelley this way: “You’re either in or you’re in the way. I thought he was in the way. That’s something you don’t come back from.”
Kelley, a 34-year-old righty, was 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA in 35 games for Washington this season.
BREWERS CLAIM LYLES: The Milwaukee Brewers announced they had claimed right-hander Jordan Lyles off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Lyles is 2-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 24 appearances, including eight starts, this season. He is a former first-round pick of the Houston Astros.
ROSS TO CARDS: The St. Louis Cardinals claimed right-hander Tyson Ross off waivers from San Diego on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Ross is 6-9 with a 4.45 ERA in 22 starts this season. Ross broke into the majors in 2010 with Oakland. He had his best season with San Diego in 2014, making the All-Star team and going 13-14 with a 2.81 ERA in 31 starts.
