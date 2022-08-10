Rox rally past Bucks with big inning

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks were sunk by a seven-run St. Cloud sixth inning in a 13-8 loss to the Rox Tuesday in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium.
The Bucks had built a 5-2 lead through five before St. Cloud rallied. Charlie Condon went 4-for-6 with three doubles and 5 RBIs to lead the Rox.
The Bucks took an early 3-1 lead in the first when Michael Mugan delivered a two-run single score Brodie Kresser and Caleb Corbin. Tai Walton also scored in the inning on a single by Alex Crouch.
Michael Mugan and Jose Ramirez each drove in two runs for Waterloo. Brodie Kresser and Caleb Corbin each scored twice. Corbin and Josh Patrick each collected three hits.