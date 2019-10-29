Ross, Cubs eyeing return to playoffs, another title run

CHICAGO (AP) — David Ross slipped on his old No. 3 jersey, as if it was 2016 all over again, though he and the Cubs insisted this is not about the past.
It’s a step toward a future they hope includes a return to the postseason and more World Series championships.
The Cubs introduced Ross as their 55th manager on Monday to replace Joe Maddon with their sights set on getting back to the playoffs after missing out for the first time in five years.
“I’ve been a part of a lot of winning teams,” said Ross, a revered leader on the 2016 championship team who also played on a World Series winner in Boston. “I know what winning looks like. There’s things that I expect out of players, out of myself, that entail winning.”
The Cubs gave Ross a three-year deal last week with a club option through the 2023 season. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer are under contract through 2021, and stars Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant are under club control through then.
“I think he’s somebody that the entire organization felt good about,” said Epstein. “It wasn’t one person picking him; he was the consensus choice throughout the organization. Hopefully, he’s here for a really long time.”
The most immediate issue for Ross will be deciding which coaches to keep and which outsiders to hire. Ross said he has texted the Cubs’ coaches, but he has not begun to assemble a staff.
The 42-year-old Ross never has managed or coached. He played two of his final 15 seasons with the Cubs and was a respected leader on the 2016 team that ended the infamous World Series championship drought dating to 1908.
He spent the past three years in Chicago’s front office and as an ESPN analyst.
As for the type of manager Ross will be?
“I’m going to be a manager that wants to watch the game and see how it plays out,” he said. “I don’t think that I’ll be this guy that bunts all the time or doesn’t bunt. ... I’m going to watch the game, let it come to me, feel my way through it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.