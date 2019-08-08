CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony Rizzo’s 30th birthday celebration had a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy.
Rizzo had a pair of hits on his big day, Nicholas Castellanos added to his Chicago surge with a pair of homers and the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Thursday night for their biggest NL Central lead of the season.
The Cubs’ sixth win in seven games gave them a 3½-game margin over the idle Brewers and a sense that things are heading in the right direction.
“That’s the way we’re supposed to look — the energy before the game, the dugout was alive,” manager Joe Maddon said. “There were a few more smiles and a refreshing kind of attitude. That’s what you have to be.”
They all got in on the fun. Javier Baez unveiled his left-handed swing in the ninth as Kyle Farmer mopped up for the Reds. The Cubs finished with a season-high 19 hits and their first back-to-back games with at least 10 runs since April.
“With the guys we have off the bench now, it’s a deep lineup and that’s what it takes to go far,” starter Cole Hamels said.
Rizzo was greeted in the visiting clubhouse by a banner featuring pictures of him as a youth. A few Cubs fans sang “Happy Birthday” before his first at-bat, and he answered with an RBI double off left-hander Alex Wood.
Castellanos had a pair of solo homers among his three hits, the latter breaking a 5-5 tie off Kevin Gausman (3-8) in the fourth inning. He’s hit safely in all eight games since the Cubs got him from Detroit.
Ian Happ drove in four runs with a single and a two-run homer, his second straight games with four RBIs.
Hamels returned to the mound where he strained his left oblique on June 28. In his second start off the injury list, a rusty Hamels let an early four-run lead slip away as Aristides Aquino — Yasiel Puig’s replacement — had an RBI double and two-run homer .
Aquino’s homer was measured at 118.3 mph, tying the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez and Mets’ Pete Alonso for the hardest-hit homers this season. The International League All-Star was called up to play right field after Puig was traded to Cleveland and has gone 9 for 15 with three homers in his last five games.
You have free articles remaining.
Tyler Chatwood (5-1) fanned six in three innings as the Cubs pulled away.
The Cubs signed catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Thursday to help them get through the loss of All-Star Willson Contreras, sidelined by a strained hamstring. Lucroy had three hits and was called for catcher’s interference twice.
The Reds fell to eight games out, one shy of their biggest deficit.
INDIANS 7, TWINS 5: Jose Ramirez drove in three runs, Mike Clevinger kept Minnesota quiet with nine strikeouts in seven innings, and Cleveland struck first in this four-game series between the AL Central front-runners, cutting the Twins’ division lead to one game.
Indians closer Brad Hand ended the game by retiring Eddie Rosario on a routine flyout with the bases loaded, recording his 29th save in dramatic fashion.
Minnesota has been in sole possession of first place since April 27, a lead that was 11½ games on June 3 and was still 7½ games on July 13. The Indians are 40-16 since June 4, the best record in baseball in that span.
The Twins lost leading home run hitter Nelson Cruz to a strained left wrist, after he swung and missed at a pitch from Clevinger in the fourth.
TIGERS 10, ROYALS 8: Jordy Mercer’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth gave Detroit the victory.
Travis Demeritte led off the ninth with his third walk of the game and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Rogers.
Mercer then hit a 2-1 fastball from Richard Lovelady (0-2) into the right-field stands for his sixth homer of the season and the eighth of a game in which both starters struggled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.