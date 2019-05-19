WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Rizzo homered, Albert Almora Jr. had three hits and the Chicago Cubs held off the Washington Nationals for a 6-5 victory Sunday night.
Chicago led 6-1 before Washington closed to within a run on a three-run homer by Anthony Rendon in the sixth inning and a solo home run by Howie Kendrick in the seventh.
Kyle Hendricks (4-4) retired the first 11 Washington batters and didn’t allow a hit until Kurt Suzuki’s single leading off the fifth, but finished by giving up four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 ininngs. Hendricks had been masterful in May, allowing just one earned run over his past three starts (25 innings).
Steve Cishek pitched a 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his fourth save as the Cubs took two of three from the Nationals and improved to 10-1-1 in their past 12 series.
Washington starter Jeremy Hellickson (2-3) allowed three runs and four hits with three walks in three innings.
Rizzo’s solo homer in the third gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead, and Chicago went up 4-0 in the fourth on Kyle Schwarber’s sacrifice fly. The Cubs scored two more in the sixth to take a 6-1 lead. They had numerous chances to increase their lead in the early innings, but went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.
BREWERS 3, BRAVES 2 (10): Ben Gamel led off the 10th inning with a home run that lifted Milwaukee over Atlanta.
All five runs in the game came on homers.
Gamel’s drive off Wes Parsons (1-2) helped the Brewers end Atlanta’s four-game winning streak. Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura also connected for Milwaukee, which avoided a three-game sweep in a matchup of 2018 NL division winners.
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman went deep for the Braves. Freeman has homered in four consecutive games for the first time in his career.
Josh Hader (1-3) pitched two perfect innings after Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff went eight.
Interleague
RANGERS 5, CARDINALS 4 (10): Nomar Mazara hit a sacrifice fly off reliever Carlos Martinez to cap a two-run rally in the 10th inning that lifted Texas over St. Louis.
Both teams blew leads in the late innings.
Dexter Fowler’s solo homer in the ninth off Rangers reliever Chris Martin made it 3-all. The Cardinals went ahead in the 10th when Harrison Bader doubled off Jeanmar Gomez (1-0) and scored on a sacrifice fly by Paul DeJong.
Rougned Odor opened the Texas 10th with a single off Jordan Hicks (1-2). Danny Santana walked and pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun had a tying single.
DeJong drove in three runs for the Cardinals.
American League
ROYALS 5, ANGELS 1: Danny Duffy won his third straight start and Kansas City beat Los Angeles to stop a four-game skid.
Hunter Dozier hit a two-run double and Duffy (3-1) allowed five hits in six effective innings. The veteran left-hander from California had about 40 friends and family members in attendance. He struck out five and walked three.
MARINERS 7, TWINS 4: Edwin Encarnacion made several nice plays at first base early in the game, then hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to help Seattle snap Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.
Mitch Haniger and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers off Kyle Gibson (4-2) as the Mariners ended a three-game skid, one day after an 18-4 drubbing.
Yusei Kikuchi (3-1) gave up one earned run in six innings, striking out six.
Jorge Polanco had four hits for the Twins.
BLUE JAYS 5, WHITE SOX 2: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit another home run, Danny Jansen and Billy McKinney also connected and Toronto beat Chicago.
Guerrero has hit all four of his homers in the last six games. The highly touted 20-year-old didn’t homer in his first 13 games after making his major league debut in late April.
Guerrero’s two-run drive broke a 1-all tie in the eighth inning. Jansen added a two-run homer in the ninth.
