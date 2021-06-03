Repetti locks down Honkers as Bucks roll to victory

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The only other time he was in trouble was in the eighth when he allowed a lead-off double to Marco Castillo, but he struck out the next two batters and induced a slow grounder back to him to finish the game.

Waterloo's bullpen depth was stretched after Burcham was forced to leave the game after throwing 35 or more pitches in the first inning, a league rule.

“Cam Repetti was just outstanding,” Gaynor said. “That was electric. He was ready to go. Those are type of guys we want here.”

Offensively, Gabe Garcia went 3-for-4 and scored twice. Garrett McGowan hit his third double of the season and drove in two.

A first inning error that was a tailor-made double play ball led to the Honkers taking a 4-0 lead. Rochester scored on an infield single, a wild pitch, a passed ball and a ground out. All four runs were unearned.

“I know Braden gave up four, but he actually pitched a lot better than that,” Gaynor said. “I don’t think they hit a ball out of the infield.”

Waterloo got one back in the bottom of the inning a Paul Steffensen was hit by pitch before stealing both second and third base. He scored on two-out single by Garcia.