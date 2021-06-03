Repetti locks down Honkers as Bucks roll to victory

WATERLOO – The power was out for about an hour Thursday at Riverfront Stadium.
It was not an optimal sign during the Waterloo Bucks’ home opener in the Northwoods League.
It turns out Cal-State Fullerton freshman Cameron Repetti had it in his right arm.
In Waterloo barely 24 hours, Repetti, the Titans closer, was asked by Bucks’ manager Ryan Gaynor how long could he go?
After three games on the road had depleted the Bucks’ bullpen and then a tough-luck first-inning for Thursday’s starter Braden Burcham, Gaynor needed a lot.
“I said about 70 pitches,” Repetti said.
Repetti needed 66 in a dominant five-inning save as Waterloo rallied to beat Rochester, 8-5, to improve to 3-0.
Repetti allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.
“We didn’t have much pitching left after the road trip,” Repetti said. “I’ve been amped up with Fullerton. I told (Gaynor) I will pound the zone and see what happens. Luckily I was able to go five and save our bullpen for the weekend.”
Repetti came on after winning pitcher, Buck reliever Carson Longstreth allowed the first two runners of the fifth inning to reach base. Repetti recorded a strike out, fly out to center and another strike out to extinguish the fire and preserve Waterloo’s 6-5 lead.
The only other time he was in trouble was in the eighth when he allowed a lead-off double to Marco Castillo, but he struck out the next two batters and induced a slow grounder back to him to finish the game.
Waterloo's bullpen depth was stretched after Burcham was forced to leave the game after throwing 35 or more pitches in the first inning, a league rule.
“Cam Repetti was just outstanding,” Gaynor said. “That was electric. He was ready to go. Those are type of guys we want here.”
Offensively, Gabe Garcia went 3-for-4 and scored twice. Garrett McGowan hit his third double of the season and drove in two.
A first inning error that was a tailor-made double play ball led to the Honkers taking a 4-0 lead. Rochester scored on an infield single, a wild pitch, a passed ball and a ground out. All four runs were unearned.
“I know Braden gave up four, but he actually pitched a lot better than that,” Gaynor said. “I don’t think they hit a ball out of the infield.”
Waterloo got one back in the bottom of the inning a Paul Steffensen was hit by pitch before stealing both second and third base. He scored on two-out single by Garcia.
The Bucks took the lead with a five-run fourth started by a double by Garcia and finished with an opposite field two-run double off the left-field fence by Garrett McGowan.
Gabe Baldovino added insurance in the bottom of the eighth delivering a two-run single up the middle through a drawn-in infield.
Repetti did the rest.
If he had a blemish on the night, Repetti said he had learned all his new teammates’ names.
“I’m doing a good job with that,” he laughed. “I got a good grasp. I know where they are from.”