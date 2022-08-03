Reds' Farmer, Cubs' Schwindel say Field of Dreams game will be special

When Cincinnati Reds’ shortstop Kyle Farmer was in high school he had to write a report for a class.

Admittedly not the biggest academic, Farmer choose a subject he was most familiar with — baseball. His topic, Shoeless Joe Jackson.

In seven days, Farmer will link his name to a movie site that immortalized Jackson.

Wednesday, the sixth-year MLB veteran appeared along with Chicago Cubs’ first baseman Frank Schwindel, MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds and other MLB representatives on a Zoom call with media to promote next Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville featuring the Reds and the Cubs.

Farmer is excited to be part of the second version of the game. Last year, the event featuring the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox was named the Sports Event of the Year by the Sports Business Journal.

“I grew up watching it,” Farmer said of the movie “Field of Dreams.” “It was on TV two nights ago and I watched the whole thing. It is an awesome movie, and I’m looking forward to getting out there.”

Both players said they watched the game last year and can’t wait to not only put on a great show for fans of baseball but actually experience the event themselves.

“It is a great opportunity to play in this game, and it is going to be a lot of fun,” said Schwindel, who has spent parts of the last two seasons playing for the Iowa Cubs, Chicago’s AAA farm team, before entrenching himself at first for the major-league club. “I’m excited for the opportunity … walk through the corn, sit on that iconic bench. We are just going to soak it all in and have as much fun as we can.”

Among the things Farmer is excited about is the Reds will be wearing replicas of Cincinnati’s 1919 uniform, and being out on the field and watching the guys operate the manual scoreboard.

“I thought it was pretty cool watching them come out of the corn, seeing Aaron Judge walk out. It was pretty cool watching that,” Farmer said of last year’s broadcast. “Watching Tim Anderson hit that walk-off was pretty special.”

Schwindel echoed Farmer’s comments.

“The field looked unbelievable,” Schwindel said. “Watching the homers go out into the corn … it was great.”

As for he and Cincinnati’s experience, Farmer said the only thing different is the location, and the objective like every game is to win.

“Every game counts for us,” Farmer said. “You want to put up numbers and win a ball game … but it is different atmosphere … different feel … it will not feel like a normal baseball game.

White Sox, Yankees take in a slice of Iowa before MLB game The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees both arrived in Iowa Thursday afternoon and headed to Dyersville in preparations for their Field of Dreams game Thursday night.

“I’m looking forward to walking out on the old field, walking around the movie set and seeing that. I’m not sure if Kevin (Kevin Costner, star of the movie) is going to be there, but to see any of the actors or actresses … I’m a big movie buff. … I’m excited.”

MLB knocked the first Field of Dreams game out of the park, and according to Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB’s director of events and scheduling, MLB wants to make this version just as special, but with its own twist.

Mentioning the great support MLB has received from the cities of the Dubuque and Dyersville and Dubuque County, Yolkut says MLB has things planned for next week that will create a similar but new experience for players and fans, including the addition of a minor league game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad City River Bandits on Tuesday (Aug. 9). That game has been sold out with nearly 8,000 tickets sold.

“We’re excited to be back in Iowa to put on another version of the Field of Dreams,” Yolkut said. “What we heard after 2021 … was the magic that was created and the energy that came through on TV. … We want to create an energy that is unique to this event, make it special for them.

“We want the fans to get the full experience, and everything we do is to make something special they can walk away with. With Fox (the broadcast) have the same specialness we experienced last year but unique.”

Reynolds who will provided the play-by-play for the game between the Kernels and River Bandits, himself spent time playing minor-league baseball in Iowa. As a member of the Wausau Timbers of the Midwest League in 1981, Reynolds played in Burlington, Clinton, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities and Waterloo.

“It is pretty cool for me to call the game,” Reynolds said. “I’ve looked through the rosters and I recognize a lot of those names. It is quite a collection of talent. I’m looking forward to that being a great game, entertaining.”

Farmer and Schwindel says it will be hard to top the first game, but that the Reds and Cubs aim to do so.

“I don’t know … Judge and Stanton homer … tough to beat, but we will show up like any other day, play hard and hopefully put on a show.”

First pitch for the game will be 6:15 p.m. on Fox. The game is the first of a three-game series between the Cubs and Reds with the final two games being played at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.