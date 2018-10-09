Red Sox hold off Yanks in Game 4, face Astros in ALCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Nunez charged Gleyber Torres’ four-hopper toward third base and whipped it across the diamond. Steve Pearce stretched, falling on his chest for a sprawling catch. The umpire signaled: “Out!”
The Boston Red Sox gathered around exhausted closer Craig Kimbrel, hugging and celebrating after the New York Yankees’ two-run rally in the ninth inning fell short.
But wait!
In 21st century baseball, the game doesn’t always end when it seems, hanging in limbo until umpires in a downtown Manhattan replay room agree.
A Yankee Stadium crowd of 49,641 wondered and the Red Sox watched from the infield, fixated on the center-field video board.
After 63 seconds that felt like a lot longer, crew chief Mike Winters made it official: The Red Sox beat the Yankees 4-3 Tuesday night to win a four-game AL Division Series, setting up a postseason rematch with the World Series champion Astros.
“I’ve been talking about them the whole season, so now we go,” said Red Sox rookie manager Alex Cora, Houston’s bench coach last year. “Best of seven. They know me. I know them. It should be fun.”
J.D. Martinez and the 108-win Red Sox reached the AL Championship Series for the first time since the Red Sox won the title in 2013. A year after losing to Houston in a four-game ALDS, they will open the best-of-seven matchup against the 103-win Astros on Saturday night at Fenway Park. Houston went 4-3 against Boston this year.
“Awesome to clinch this one,” Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes said, “but we’ve got eight more.”
A New Jersey native who grew up a Mets fan, Rick Porcello held the Yankees to one run over five innings for his first postseason win. Barnes and Ryan Brasier followed with a perfect inning each to protect a 4-1 lead. Red Sox ace Chris Sale followed with a 1-2-3 eighth in a rare relief appearance, extending a string of 11 straight outs for Boston pitching.
New York had not put a leadoff runner on until Kimbrel, a seven-time All-Star closer, walked Aaron Judge on four pitches leading off the ninth.
Didi Gregorius singled and Giancarlo Stanton struck out, dropping to 4 for 18 (.222) with no RBIs in the series. Luke Voit walked on four pitches, and Kimbrel hit Neil Walker on a leg with his next pitch, forcing in a run.
Gary Sanchez fell behind 0-2 in the count, worked it full and sent a drive that had the crowd roaring only for Andrew Benintendi to catch it on the left-field warning track, a few feet short of a game-ending grand slam.
“I hit it well. But I got under it,” Sanchez said through a translator.
Then came Torres’ bouncer.
“I think we’re right there knocking on the door,” Yankees rookie manager Aaron Boone said, “very close to being a championship club right now. We just got to continue to improve on the margins in every facet. Pitching is one of those.”
A night after Boston romped to a record-setting 16-1 rout in a game that included three replay reversals, Martinez, Ian Kinsler and Nunez drove in runs in the third inning off a wobbly CC Sabathia. For the second straight night, Boone hesitated to remove his starting pitcher early.
When Boone brought in Zach Britton to start the fourth, Vazquez led off with an opposite-field drive over the short porch in right field for his first career postseason homer.
