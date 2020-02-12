New faces aplenty as spring training begins

Across Fort Myers at the Minnesota Twins' camp, Marwin Gonzalez became the first Astros hitter to apologize for his role in the sign-stealing. The utilityman was in Houston from 2012-18, including the championship season that was the subject of the MLB investigation that led to the firing of manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

“I’m remorseful for everything that happened in 2017, for everything that we did as a group and for the players that were affected directly by us doing this," Gonzalez told reporters. “I wish I could take it back and do it a different way, but there's nothing we can do. I just want to move forward and focus on the 2020 team."

The Dodgers added Betts and Price to make another run at a World Series after being denied in back-to-back seasons by teams that have been accused of cheating. The Astros, who report to West Palm Beach on Wednesday, replaced Hinch with Dusty Baker.

The Mets were the third team to fire a manager in the wake of the scandal. They reported to Port St. Lucie on Monday with new manager Luis Rojas; he replaced Carlos Beltrán, a player on the Astros World Series team who never managed a game for New York.