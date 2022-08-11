Madrigal, Cessa capitalize on second chance

DYERSVILLE – Nick Madrigal was in the midst of rehabbing a hamstring injury while still with the Chicago White Sox. Luis Cessa had just been traded from the New York Yankees.

Those two were sent away from their former teams in late July, just before the White Sox and Yankees played in the first ever Field of Dreams game in Dyersville.

“Last year, I was bummed out I missed it,” Madrigal said.

Sometimes, the baseball gods are super friendly.

Madrigal, in his first year with the Chicago Cubs and Cessa, a relief pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, get a second chance at playing in the MLB Field of Dreams contest on Thursday night.

First pitch was just after 6 p.m. The game was not completed by press time.

“I’ve been looking forward to it all year long,” Madrigal said. “To be able to actually be here in person this year, I am very blessed to be out and play on the field. I’m looking forward to that.”

Madrigal watched last year’s edition on TV. He had dreamed about playing in this type of atmosphere.

Now, he gets that opportunity. He’s in the starting lineup, batting leadoff and manning second base.

“I’m still trying to take it all in,” Madrigal said.

Cubs manager David Ross expects the 25-year old infielder to show out in front of an expected sellout crowd.

“Nick probably has a little edge, an incentive, an enjoyment,” Ross said. “Tough road back for him, even this year.”

Madrigal was the centerpiece of a trade last summer that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to the southside and a core piece of the White Sox rebuild to the northside.

A native of Sacramento, California, Madrigal is hitting .236 with three RBIs in 123 at-bats.

He’s seen the movie Field of Dreams more than a handful of times. He stated it is one of his favorites. Once the Cubs team bus arrived, he waltzed through the corn and took in the movie site adjacent to the stadium.

It all hit him.

“I got chills watching it,” Madrigal said. “Everywhere you look, there is something cooler and cooler. It is a pretty special place. I got chills walking out there. They did an incredible job.

“It is going to be a fun night.”

Cessa in his second year with the Reds after reaching a deal via arbitration in the offseason. With the Yankees through the first six years of his career, he was a consistent arm out of the bullpen and made spot starts.

His best year was 2021.

In between time with the Yankees and Reds, his earned run average was under three for the first time in his career.

Cincinnati manager David Bell expressed how grateful it is not only for Cessa to get this opportunity, but all of his players.

“We’re all honored to play this game,” Bell said. “I know it means a lot to Luis. Just exciting.”

Home sweet home?Even though Franmil Reyes has never stepped foot in Iowa until Thursday afternoon, he felt something familiar from his home of Sabana Grande de Palenque in the Dominican Republic.

“When the plane landed and I saw the corn, it feels like my home,” Reyes said. “Back in the Dominican, I live where the farms are. Everything is very green. This is great.

“It is like playing at home.”

The Chicago Cubs outfielder walked around with a smile on his face as he took in the sites and sounds at the Field of Dreams.

Up until a couple weeks ago, he wasn’t going to be in this game. He was in the Cleveland Guardians organization before getting designated for assignment.

The Cubs picked him up.

“For me, this is a blessing,” Reyes said.

He called this a dream and mentioned how he’s watched the Field of Dreams movie two times. Seeing everything in person, from the ghost players to the stadium, he was in awe.

And he’ll make sure, every inning and every pitch, to soak it all in.

“This is amazing and I’m very thankful for this,” Reyes said. “I’m going to enjoy every moment. This is an amazing experience I get to share with my family and hopefully one day (my kids) play here.”

A little practiceWhen the Cubs were facing the Cincinnati Reds in a regular season series, they made one of the media rooms into a mock setup for the Field of Dreams game.

Outfielder Ian Happ enjoyed getting his teammates prepared and did some Iowa traditions along the way.

“Shucked some corn,” said Happ, who will be mic’d up for the game with Reds first baseman Joey Votto.

Much of the Cubs players waltzed to the movie site adjacent to the stadium and walked out of the corn.

Practice makes perfect.

“It was fun,” infielder Nico Hoerner said.

Going deepThe dimensions at the temporary stadium in Dyersville are 335 feet down the corners, 380 to the gaps and 400 to straight away center. There were a handful of home runs in last year’s edition.

Some of the favorites to belt one into the corn will be Votto, Reds third baseman Jonathan India and for the Cubs, Happ and catcher Wilson Contreras.

“Home runs only,” Happ joked.

India mentioned how he would want the ball back if he made his trek around the bases.

“I would love the ball back, I’d trade anything (for it),” he said.

Votto isn’t one for keepsakes.

“Just the memory is enough,” he stated.

David vs. DavidReds manager David Bell and Cubs skipper David Ross each were sentimental about riding into town, seeing the crowd and how welcoming the people were.

They were enamored.

“You start to realize what is so special about this day,” Bell said. “My favorite part was people on the side of the road. There was a lot of people.”

“It exceeded expectations,” Ross added.