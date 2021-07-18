 Skip to main content
Bucks shut out at home
BASEBALL

Waterloo Bucks logo

The Waterloo Bucks were shut out 2-0 by the St. Cloud Rox on Sunday at Riverfront Stadium.

The Rox’s Brycen Mautz had a no-hitter going through five innings. In the sixth, the Bucks came up with two hits – from Johnny Tincher and Liam Critchett – and had the bases loaded after a walk, but couldn’t capitalize.

St. Cloud runs in the fifth and sixth innings held up, but not before the Bucks threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning. Waterloo had three hits and left two runners on base.

The Bucks stranded 10 runners in the loss that dropped their record to 5-8 in the second half of the season.

