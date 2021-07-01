Bucks score early and often to down Honkers

A six run second inning, fueled by five hits and two errors, was all Waterloo needed to down Rochester, 12-2, Thursday night at Mayo Field in Rochester.

The win was the Bucks' 20th of the season and padded their lead in the Northwood League's Great Plains East standings over the La Crosse Loggers.

The Bucks added two runs in the third inning, and two more in the fifth to extend their lead to 12-0 before the Honkers plated two runs in the seventh inning.

Jalen Smith, Joshua Kasevich, and Max Jung-Goldberg each had two hits for the Bucks, with Kasevich driving in three runs and Smith and Jung-Goldberg driving in two runs each. Chris Seng also drove in two runs.

Harrison Cook got the start for Waterloo and gave up only two hits in 4 1/3 innings, while striking out two batters and walking three before being lifted for Eli Emerson (1-1), who recorded the win.

The Bucks are back in action Friday night as they host the Willmar Stingers in a 6:35 p.m. game at Riverfront Stadium. The second game of the series will be at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

